Despite shrinking by US$128m in the past week, Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) shareholders are still up 10% over 1 year

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 53% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 10%.

Although Weatherford International has shed US$128m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Weatherford International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Weatherford International grew its revenue by 14% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 10% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

Weatherford International boasts a total shareholder return of 10% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 53% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

