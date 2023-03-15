Despite Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure, Americans still trust their banks

1
Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Silicon Valley Bank’s stunning failure may have rattled Washington and the markets.

Americans, not so much.

Americans still trust their banks despite the historic run on deposits that caused the bank to collapse. They also trust the government to handle the crisis if their bank fails. And most bank customers say they are at least somewhat confident that their money is safe despite two other bank collapses and warnings that more collapses may come, according to a new survey from decision intelligence company Morning Consult shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Silicon Valley Bank was widely perceived as a "niche bank," catering to wealthy venture capitalists, according to Morning Consult financial services analyst Charlotte Principato.

Was Silicon Valley Bank too 'woke'?: Why Republicans blame collapse on 'diversity demands'

Silicon Valley Bank political donations: Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives gave thousands to Democrats and Republicans

“The average consumer has been able to differentiate what’s happening at SVB from what’s happening at their bank down the street. They don’t see SVB and say: ‘That’s just like my bank.' That’s why we are seeing relative calm,” Principato told USA TODAY.

Seven in 10 people surveyed said they still have faith in banks. That’s compared to two-thirds of customers who said they trust banks in February, the Morning Consult survey found.

Consumer trust in credit unions was nearly as high with 69% saying they trust those institutions.

That trust remained high despite 65% of the survey respondents saying they believed more banks would be put into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and may stem from confidence that the government will step in if their bank fails.

A Bank of America branch in Manhattan . As concerns grow among clients of smaller banks following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Bank of America has seen an inflow of over $15 billion worth of deposits. Other banks deemed 'too big to fail' have also seen an increase in investments.
A Bank of America branch in Manhattan . As concerns grow among clients of smaller banks following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Bank of America has seen an inflow of over $15 billion worth of deposits. Other banks deemed 'too big to fail' have also seen an increase in investments.

Adults with annual household incomes over $100,000 (29%) and Democrats (26%) were more likely to say they’re very confident in the government insulating depositors from a bank collapse.

Most Americans don’t expect the crisis to affect them personally but nearly three-quarters – 73% – said they expected economic fallout.

Some 1 in 3 bank customers said they’re very confident they can withdraw their deposits compared to 5% who said they’re not confident at all, after Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, along with the failures of Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital.

Some 15% have moved all or some of their money to a new bank account or credit union. About 8% to 10% of consumers open and close bank accounts every month, according to Principato.

As concerns grow about smaller banks, Bank of America and other larger institutions have seen an increase in deposits.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Silicon Valley Bank collapse doesn't worry most Americans. Here's why.

Recommended Stories

  • Are Treasury Bonds a Safe Alternative to Bank Savings Accounts?

    Federal regulators' shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered a flight to bond safety over the weekend. Treasury two-year yields dropped to their lowest level this year, Bloomberg...

  • Ray Dalio Commentary: What I Think About the Silicon Valley Bank Situation

    From the Bridgewater Associates founder's LinkedIn blog

  • Regional Bank ETFs Jump as Contagion Fears Cool

    Ackman tweets local bank funds, shares are ‘incredible bargain’ after Monday’s meltdown.

  • How to Fight the Industry’s Hiring Catch-22 With Paid Internship and Apprentice Programs (Guest Column)

    On the heels of Oscar night, I applaud the broad Asian representation among the winners and am particularly in awe of Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress. While this is welcome progress, we are all aware that many extraordinary filmmakers, cinematographers and craftspeople […]

  • Reopened SVB Entices Depositors with FDIC Protections

    New SVB CEO implored customers to return their assets to the bank, as FDIC action made it one of the "safest of any bank or institution in the country."

  • Silicon Valley Bank fallout likely to hit big tech, strategist says

    The sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank not only hit the banking sector but also rattled the tech industry. The now collapsed bank was well known for providing services to venture capital-backed tech companies, driving productivity large and wide in the industry. “Who do these companies spend money on? And who was Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank&nbsp;were very intertwined with the movement of that money- where did it go? It went to web hosting. It went to online ads at Facebook (META), and Google (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). It went to Amazon web services. It went to Microsoft (MSFT) and the other software vendors,” says Bill Smead, Smead Capital Management CIO. With Silicon Valley Bank now wiped off the board, it throws another pain point to an already challenging environment for tech start-ups. “We're shutting down this huge ecosystem of startups and IPOs, etc., and they're treating [big tech] companies like there's not going to be any fallout at their end,“ says SmeadYahoo! Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre speak with Bill Smead in a full interview here. Key video moments:0:00:11 - Startup tech companies money spend 0:01:04- SVB fallout for tech

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once: A guide to the references, Easter eggs and meanings

    What to look out for, whether you're watching the Oscar-winner for the first time, or the sixteenth.

  • Credit Suisse Seeks Help From Real SNB (Swiss National Bank) After Saudi National Bank Rules Out Additional Assistance

    Credit Suisse Group Inc (NYSE: CS) has requested the Swiss National Bank to show support towards the battered bank after losing almost 30% of its stock value, sparking a broader sell-off in European and U.S. bank stocks. Credit Suisse also asked for a similar response from Finma, the Swiss regulator. Saudi National Bank stated that it would not buy additional shares in Credit Suisse, citing that regulatory guidelines do not allow it to invest over 10% of an entity. Also Read: Rich Dad, Poor Dad

  • Des Moines woman finally gets lottery winnings from check bank refused to deposit

    Chase Bank has provided no explanation for freezing Veronica Cruz's account and cancelling her debit card

  • Warren says $250,000 cap in deposit insurance for banks should be reexamined

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday said the $250,000 cap on deposit insurance should be reexamined to better suit small business and nonprofit organizations. “I think that we should reexamine, just overall, about why we have limits at $250,000 of protection,” she said on CNBC’s “Squawk Street.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures up…

  • ‘Very important for your cash.’ Here’s what accounts are, and are not, insured by the FDIC

    Depositors at Silicon Valley Bank watched this week as their bank’s market value plummeted more than 60%, and it was later shuttered by regulators. Meanwhile, regional bank stocks from the likes of KeyCorp, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial Group also tumbled. “All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured … they’ll be protected and they’ll have access to their money as of today.”

  • Bank of America won big from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.

  • These 4 banks now offer 5% or more on checking and savings accounts

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. There are no monthly maintenance fees and no deposit or balance requirements to earn 5.02% APY with a UFB Preferred Savings account.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Academic study flags 186 banks as vulnerable to a run as Silicon Valley Bank was

    A new academic study of bank fragility concludes that 186 U.S. banks remain vulnerable to a run on deposits like the one that doomed Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate bank in the past week. Erica Xuewei Jiang of the University of Southern California, Gregor Matvos of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Tomasz Piskorski of Columbia Business School and Amit Seru of Stanford University authored the 20-page study of uninsured deposits at banks. An exception with Silicon Valley Bank, however, was its “disproportionate” share of funding from uninsured deposits.

  • FDIC returned $40 billion in U.S. Treasury funds, reversing withdrawal after SVB takeover

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp deposited $40 billion back into the U.S. Treasury General Account on Tuesday, reversing a $40 billion withdrawal on Friday as the regulator took control of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury financial data released on Wednesday showed. A Treasury spokesperson referred questions about the fund transfers to the FDIC, which declined comment. On Tuesday, before the restoration of the funds was disclosed in the latest Daily Treasury Statement, the Treasury said that the $40 billion withdrawal would not affect estimates for when it would no longer be able to pay all U.S. government bills without a debt ceiling increase.

  • 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

    If you're looking to squeeze extra money out of your budget, you might be surprised by just how many unnecessary items are hiding out in your everyday expenses. Read: Here's How Much Americans Have in...

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for