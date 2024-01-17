Despite snow flurries in parts of Florida, webcams show people at the beach ... in January

A little floored at how cold it is in Florida? After a very hot summer and mild temps in the fall, we're finally feeling the chill.

On Tuesday, a Jay, Florida, resident captured an unusual sight: Snow! A rare, wintry mix fell to the ground in parts of the Panhandle, thanks to a strong cold front.

According to the state's division of emergency management, the coldest temperatures of the winter season have arrived across North and Central Florida, with temperatures 10- to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. The Sunshine State is projected to have well-below freezing temperatures overnight across the Panhandle and near-freezing across Northeast Florida, a notice on floridadisaster.org states. Expect patchy frost and areas of patchy fog early Thursday, Jan. 18.

The weather forecast also included a moderate- to high risk for rip currents along Panhandle and East Coast beaches.

But will anyone be in the ocean in Florida in mid-January? See for yourself! Here's a roundup of webcams at Florida beaches and waterways.

Hollywood Beach, Florida, webcam

Dania Beach, Florida, webcam

Clearwater Beach, Florida, webcam

Deerfield Beach, Florida, webcam

Ormond Beach, Florida, webcam

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, south beach webcam

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, north beach webcam

Port Canaveral, Florida, webcam

St. Augustine, Florida, webcams

Anna Maria Island, Florida, beach webcam

Miramar Beach, Florida, webcam

Florida Keys underwater webcam

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida weather: Beach webcams show activity despite cold temperatures