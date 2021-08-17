Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

The car industry is undergoing arguably the most significant change since the invention of the automobile. In the face of global climate changes, regulations have been pushing for cleaner technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs).

Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker ( NYSE:FSR ) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment.

Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

Q2 Earnings Report

GAAP EPS : -US$0.16

Cash & cash equivalents: US$ 962m

No debt

Morgan Stanley recently issued a note claiming significant upside to the stock and setting an Overweight rating and a target of US$40. This pushed stock in the short term, but ultimately, it turned back below US$14.

Morgan Stanley praised the company for its ability to keep with the scheduled timelines. FY22 deliveries are planned at 4,000 units and FY23 for 45,000.

Meanwhile, Fisker has signed a manufacturing agreement with Magna International. Magna will be producing the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV that is set to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show in November, later this year. The start of the full-scale production is set for November 2022.

Cash Runaway and Breakeven Projection

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate of spending that cash.When Fisker last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$962m.In the last year, its cash burn was US$160m.That means it had a cash runway of about 6.0 years as of June 2021.

Importantly, though, analysts think that Fisker will reach cash flow breakeven before then. Eight analysts covering the company expect it to turn a profit in 2023, roughly 2 years from now.

If that happens, then the length of its cash runway today, would become a moot point.Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Fisker's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Fisker doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue since it reported just US$49k in the last twelve months.Therefore, for this analysis, we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking.Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 2,656%.That kind of sharp increase in spending may pay off but is generally considered quite risky.

While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company .

How Easily Can Fisker Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Fisker shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway.Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt.One of the main advantages of publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth.By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalization, we gain insight into how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Fisker's cash burn of US$160m is about 3.8% of its US$4.2b market capitalization.That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a bit of dilution, or even to borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Fisker's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Fisker's cash burn. I n particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending.

While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn.One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven.Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs.

On another note, Fisker has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

