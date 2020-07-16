Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration rejects new DACA applications

Roberto Martinez, left, celebrates with fellow DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court in Washington on June 18 after the court denied President Trump's attempt to end the program. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

President Trump is venturing onto increasingly shaky legal ground as officials reject new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, sidestepping a Supreme Court ruling reinstating DACA, legal experts and lawmakers say.

The court ruled last month that the Trump administration hadn't followed federal procedural law or justified terminating DACA in 2017, calling the rescission "arbitrary and capricious."

DACA grants protection from deportation to so-called Dreamers brought to the United States as children. The Obama-era program, which has bipartisan support, has given temporary relief to some 700,000 young immigrants, with nearly 200,000 DACA recipients in California.

The court did not decide on Trump's executive authority to rescind DACA, and offered the administration a road map for how to try to end it for good.

But despite threatening another attempt to shut down the program, the president hasn't tried. Monday — 25 days after the ruling — was the deadline for the administration to file for a rehearing, and it didn't.

But neither have officials moved to restore the program.

In 2017, then-Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions declared that DACA was unconstitutional. Lower courts issued orders that kept the program in place while the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court. The administration was then required to renew existing DACA cases, but has blocked tens of thousands from applying for DACA for the first time who became eligible when they turned 15.

In the wake of the court's ruling in June, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency — which administers DACA — is still rejecting first-time applications, or is confirming receipt of the new applications but then not acting on them, according to lawyers.

Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer, associate clinical professor at Cornell Law School and an immigration attorney, said USCIS is sending these new applicants notices saying the agency is "not accepting initial filings."

Meanwhile, other USCIS employees say they've received no guidance on the Supreme Court ruling or new DACA applications. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The White House's refusal to either act or restart the program sets up a potential showdown with the court with little precedent, says Muneer Ahmad, clinical professor at Yale Law School, who was involved in a New York-based DACA suit against the administration.

"The longer the administration refuses to accept and adjudicate new applications and declines to issue a new rescission order," said Ahmad, "the more of a legal concern that becomes."

The White House declined to respond to requests for comment Thursday, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond.

Immediately after the court ruled, Trump and his officials rejected the decision as "politically charged."

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won,” Trump tweeted, trying to reframe the high-profile defeat on immigration, his signature campaign issue.

The administration's refusal to process first-timeDACA applications, advocates and lawmakers say, flies in the face of widespread legal opinion — including from Trump's supporters and former officials — that slow-rolling the restart of the program violates the court's order.

On Tuesday, Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Dick Durbin of Illinois, as well as 31 other senators, wrote to the acting Homeland Security secretary demanding the department "immediately comply" with the court's ruling and "fully reinstate DACA protections, as the Court’s decision unequivocally requires."

The administration has eschewed traditional policymaking and repeatedly sought to end-run Congress with immigration orders. Yet the president's comments in recent days have only added to the confusion.

Last Friday in an interview with Telemundo, he contradicted himself, saying he would be issuing an executive order on DACA, then saying instead he would sign a bill that would "give [Dreamers] a road to citizenship." The White House followed up with a statement saying Trump supports a legislative solution for DACA, potentially including citizenship, but not "amnesty."

Then on Tuesday in a Rose Garden news conference, Trump said he's working on DACA "because we want to make people happy."