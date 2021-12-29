Despite surge in Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations low - Walensky

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Despite a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, deaths and hospitalizations are comparatively low, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday.

While the current seven day daily average of cases is about 240,400 per day, up 60 percent over the previous week, the hospitalization rate for the same period is up just 14 percent to about 9,000 per day over the same period. Deaths were down about seven percent to 1,100 per day, she added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Ahmed Aboulein, Chris Gallagher and Caitlin Webber)

