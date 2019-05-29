Despite Trump's stance, Bolton amps up accusations of Iran sabotage, desire for nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON – Two days after President Donald Trump tried to tamp down U.S. tensions with Iran, his national security adviser, John Bolton, dialed the administration's hawkish rhetoric back up.

Wednesday, Bolton essentially accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons and said the regime was behind the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Bolton's remarks came during a visit to the UAE, during which he said the oil tanker attacks were “almost certainly (conducted) by Iran." He did not offer specific evidence to support that claim. Bolton said there was “no reason” for Iran to back out of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers unless it planned to seek nuclear weapons.

"These kinds of action risk a very strong response from the United States," said Bolton, a longtime foreign policy hard-liner.

Bolton's remarks stood in stark contrast to Trump's comments Monday during the president's visit to Japan.

"We’re not looking for regime change. I want to make that clear,” Trump said during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “We’re looking for no nuclear weapons.”

Trump downplayed Bolton's assessment of another global hot spot: North Korea. Bolton had said North Korea's recent missile tests violated United Nations resolutions.

"There is no doubt about that,” Bolton said before Trump’s news conference with Abe.

“All I know is there have been no nuclear tests," Trump said, "no ballistic missiles going out, no long-range missiles going out, and I think that someday we’ll have a deal.” Trump said he was in “no rush.” He praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, calling him a “smart man” who might have launched the missiles this month to “get attention.”

Bolton's role exaggerated, experts contend

The apparent disconnect has raised questions across the globe about Trump's foreign policy. Some fear Bolton is driving Trump into a perilous military confrontation with Iran, America's principal foe in the Middle East.

National security experts inside and outside the White House said Bolton's role has been exaggerated – and his influence on the president has been overstated, particularly when it comes to the prospect of a costly war with Iran.

Trump has made it clear he doesn't like the idea and is generally averse to foreign military entanglements.

Asked this month if his administration is marching toward war with Iran, Trump offered a three-word response: "I hope not."

Bolton is simply playing his part in a geopolitical dance designed to send a hard-line message to the Iranian regime, said Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based foreign policy research institute that supports strong pressure on Iran.

"Bolton in many ways is from central casting if you were looking for a consummate hawk," said Dubowitz, who has advised the Trump administration and previous presidents on Iran policy. "It’s all useful from the psyops perspective."

Dubowitz said the White House deliberately trumpeted its decision to send B-52 bombers and other military forces to Iran, purposefully said that move was in response to threats from Iran and intentionally used Bolton as a key messenger.

"I think it’s actually a well-orchestrated campaign that has a public relations piece, a military positioning piece (and) obviously the economic financial piece" of escalating sanctions, Dubowitz said. Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are the perfect "bad cops," he said, to make Iran – and the rest of the world – nervous about Trump's intentions.