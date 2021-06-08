Despite Trump’s new round of bullying, Fauci says COVID likely didn’t leak from a Chinese lab | Opinion

1 / 2

Despite Trump’s new round of bullying, Fauci says COVID likely didn’t leak from a Chinese lab | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Trump, perhaps trying to divert attention from his own disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now lashing out against Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly failing to seriously consider that the virus might have originated from China’s Wuhan lab, rather than from an animal’s transmission to humans.

But judging from what Fauci told me in a June 4 interview, the most respected U.S. infectious diseases expert has not yet seen any convincing evidence that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese lab.

Fauci, who heads the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and is a top medical adviser to President Biden, said, “It is more likely” that — much like SARS, ebola, influenza and HIV — COVID-19 “originated from an animal reservoir and jumped species to humans.” He added, “There’s the possibility that it came from the lab, but I believe that that’s a much less likely possibility.”

In the interview, scheduled to be aired Sunday , June 13 n “Oppenheimer Presenta” on CNN en Español, Fauci said that it’s “important” to try to find out the exact origin of the pandemic, so that we can prevent it from happening again.

Biden has asked U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and come back with a report before the end of August.

Asked how the investigation into the source of the virus should be conducted, Fauci said that the World Health Organization has indicated that it will go back to China to continue its investigation.

“I think it needs to be done in a collegial way, with the collaboration of the Chinese scientists, because you’re going to have to have cooperation and do it in a way that you can best get the information,” he said.

Regarding his emails obtained by BuzzFeed and the Washington Post through the Freedom Of Information Act, Fauci told me that his critics “cherrypick things out of context” when they claim that he knew more than he was saying publicly about the possibility that the virus came out of a Chinese lab.

Stressing that he never totally discarded the lab theory — though he never thought it was a major possibility — Fauci added that, “I think what has increased is the interest, not necessarily the evidence.”

Right-wing media have had a field day with the Fauci emails, claiming that he was alerted about the “lab theory” early on and allegedly failed to take it seriously. Much of their claims are based on a Jan. 31, 2020, email, in which infectious-disease expert Kristian Andersen wrote to Fauci that some of the virus’ features “[potentially] looked engineered.”

But what most right-wing media fail to mention is that, a few weeks later, Andersen concluded, upon further investigation, that the “lab theory” was implausible. So the criticism that Fauci was wrongfully hiding the “lab theory” from the public does not hold up.

Of course, Trump now is trying to paint Fauci as the culprit for the fact that America holds the world’s record for COVID-19 deaths in absolute numbers. In a mass email on June 3, Trump claimed that “President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,” and suggested that Fauci was defending China.

But, until we see any hard evidence that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan lab, Trump’s accusations should be seen as just another attempt to bypass science and divert public attention from the COVID-19 deaths caused by his failure to tackle the pandemic.

Remember, Trump knew early on that COVID would be deadly — he is on tape telling author Bob Woodward this in February 2020 — but chose to lie to the American people for fear that it would ruin his re-election chances. What’s more, Trump consistently refused to wear a mask or preach social distance, as scientists were recommending.

As I wrote at the time Trump neglected his main duty — to protect the American people.

Granted, investigations into the origins of COVID-19 are justified and should continue. And there’s no question that China’s dictatorship is responsible for its delay in alerting the world about the deadly virus as soon as it started.

But barring solid evidence that the virus originated from a Chinese lab, Trump remainsthe villain — and Fauci the hero.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 8 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Recommended Stories

  • Josh Hawley wants Anthony Fauci out, but he knows who really fumbled the pandemic

    Deflect much, senator?

  • Jill Biden, Fauci visit vaccine site in New York

    First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church. Biden and Fauci watched as people got their shots on Sunday in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church. (June 6)

  • Fact check: Fauci's emails don't show he 'lied' about hydroxychloroquine

    Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, is not a proven treatment for COVID-19.

  • Australian PM to call for WTO reform as tensions with China mount

    The World Trade Organization must have a binding dispute settlement system to address the growing use of economic coercion, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Wednesday, as Canberra moves to win the support of G7 nations in its dispute with China. Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called this year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

  • US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

    The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation. The Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force count of 3,913 children separated from July 1, 2017, to the end of Trump's presidency is well below the more than 5,500 children identified by the American Civil Liberties Union in court filings, based on government information. The task force said it identified “nearly all” children who were separated under the zero-tolerance policy but will review another 1,723 cases since July 2017, which would bring total cases examined to 5,636, close to the ACLU tally.

  • Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

    The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of U.S. access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, will look for specific violations that have contributed to a "hollowing out" of supply chains that could be addressed with trade remedies, including toward China, senior administration officials told reporters.

  • China’s 7,500-Mile Undersea Cable to Europe Fuels Internet Feud

    Jun.08 -- An undersea cable will soon emerge near a popular sunbathing spot in the French port of Marseille. The cable, known as Peace, will travel overland from China to Pakistan, where it heads underwater and snakes along for about 7,500 miles of ocean floor via the Horn of Africa before terminating in France. The project puts Europe in the middle of the battle between the U.S. and China over control of the world’s digital infrastructure. Bloomberg's Dani Burger reports.

  • China’s firewall is spreading globally

    For decades, China’s “great firewall” that blocks most foreign internet services remained a vague concept for people outside the country. A series of events around June 4, the day when Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy student protesters in Tiananmen Square took place, has painted a vivid picture of how increasing pressure from Chinese authorities to censor or at least scrutinize online content the Chinese Communist Party finds sensitive can affect the internet experience for users globally. The decisions the companies make in response to such pressure will have major implications on the internet beyond China: Will users still be able to view and access content legal in their countries but offensive to Beijing?

  • French leader Macron is slapped during visit to small town

    French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped Tuesday in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France. The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind traffic barriers in the small town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants. Speaking at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Jean Castex said “through the head of state, that’s democracy that has been targeted,” in comments prompting loud applauds from lawmakers from all ranks, standing up in a show of support.

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • US report 'found that Covid may have leaked from Wuhan lab'

    A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, according to a report. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the The Wall Street Jou

  • America says goodbye to the pandemic

    Data: Axios-Ipsos poll; Survey of U.S. adults, March 5-8 and June 4-7, 2021; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosIn a very short time, Americans have returned to doing the things many haven't done in a long time — and now see less risk than ever in returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.The big picture: The number of people who say they've ventured out to eat or see friends and relatives has been inching up steadily as Americans

  • Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Wants to Be Donald Trump’s Favorite Son-in-Law, Not Advisor

    Since Donald Trump left the White House in January, a lot of his close advisors have taken a step back from their association with the former president. One notable person who is distancing himself is son-in-law Jared Kushner. He is married to Ivanka Trump and took an unpaid senior advisor role during the four-year administration. […]

  • Senate report details broad failures around Jan. 6 attack

    A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol found a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures that led to the violent attack. There were clear warnings and tips that supporters of former President Donald Trump, including right-wing extremist groups, were planning to “storm the Capitol” with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system underneath the building. A Senate report released Tuesday details how officers on the front lines suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones, among other injuries, after fighting the rioters, who quickly overwhelmed them and broke into the building.

  • Mary Trump says her uncle Donald would 'never' sacrifice himself for his kids if prosecutors went after them

    Mary Trump suggested to CNN's Chris Cuomo that her uncle Donald would throw his children under the bus if prosecutors went for them.

  • Trump disputes that the US is a 50-50 nation, says he 'can't believe' that some states are blue

    Trump's speech at the North Carolina GOP Convention included his disbelief that several Democratic-leaning states didn't side with his agenda.

  • Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency sell-off after Trump calls it a 'scam'

    The former US president slammed cryptocurrency, calling it a threat to the dollar.

  • Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test results

    Tom Cruise's action film has again temporarily halted production due to positive COVID-19 test results, Paramount said Thursday.

  • FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly two decades, raising hopes despite skepticism

    The FDA has approved a drug for people with Alzheimer's Disease. Dr. Tara Narula explains how it could make a difference for those diagnosed with the disease and why some experts are skeptical about the evidence that led to approval.

  • ‘They don’t let you put the window down’: Dr Fauci reveals level of security he’s under during Kelly and Ryan interview

    ‘They don’t let you put the window down,’ Dr Fauci told Ryan Seacrest