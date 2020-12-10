Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s plenty of noise but no cause for confusion as President Donald Trump vents about how the election turned out and vows to subvert it even still.

This truth is self-evident: Joe Biden is on track to become president Jan. 20. The machinery of government and democracy is moving inexorably toward that end despite Trump’s attempts to undermine the voters’ will.

Trump on Wednesday demanded an “OVERTURN” of the outcome in a collection of tweets arguing he could only have lost the election if it were “FIXED.” He attempted to support his case by saying odds-makers on election night heavily favored his reelection, “the so-called ‘bookies,’” as if a gambler’s bet mattered. It doesn’t.

Americans who don’t wish to get caught up in the nitty gritty of Trump’s attempts to undermine the election can take their cue from one of the many judges who have dismissed the complaints of his team or his allies that the voting or counting was corrupt.

“This ship has sailed,” said U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in throwing out a lawsuit challenging Biden’s win in Michigan this week.

Not only has the ship sailed but it has reached safe harbor and dropped anchor.

Biden’s victory was essentially locked in Tuesday by the so-called safe harbor deadline set by federal law for states to finish their certifications and resolve legal disputes. It’s an insurance policy to guard against Congress trying to manipulate the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6.

These steps — the deadline, the convening of the Electoral College in state capitals, Congress’ count in early January — are rituals that are routinely ignored by the public at large. They became less ignorable when Trump began exploring any and all avenues to stay in power.

But the election is over and has been for weeks. Here’s why:

—Biden won a decisive majority of electoral votes in states that certified their results.

—The Democrat is set to finish with even more electoral votes, 306, a total Trump called a landslide when he won the same in 2016.

—No systemic fraud or even consequential error has been established in an election that state monitors and courts have repeatedly found was run fairly. More than that, the election played out with striking efficiency given that it was held in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

—Trump’s attempts to browbeat Republican officials in Georgia and Michigan into upending Biden’s victory in those states came to nothing.

—Trump’s legal arguments in favor of overturning the result have been shredded by judges across the country, including by some he appointed and hoped would therefore side with him.

Trump reshaped much of the federal bench with his own nominees during his term and placed three justices on the Supreme Court. None of that has helped him reverse his defeat by Biden.

Altogether, Trump’s campaign or his allies have seen more than 35 of their court cases fail. Trump has won one, concerning deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, and it did not change the outcome.

This week the Supreme Court turned aside a bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory. Trump now says his campaign will join a case in the Supreme Court led by the Texas attorney general, who bases the case on false and unsupported allegations that have been discredited in other courts.

—Even as Trump cries foul over Biden naming his Cabinet and other senior personnel, the Trump administration is working with the incoming Biden administration on the transition. Republican lawmakers are adjusting to the transfer of power while still declining for the most part to acknowledge Biden’s victory out loud.

Latest Stories

  • As Biden passes 'safe harbor' milestone, Republicans on inaugural committee refuse to say he won

    Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on the Inaugural Ceremonies voted on Tuesday against a resolution stating that the committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • 'Very low' rates of coronavirus in schools, British study finds

    A study that analyzed school reopenings across the United Kingdom last spring and early summer found “very low” rates of infection, as well as a lack of major outbreaks, at all education levels.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation.

  • U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss, others in anti-corruption sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group, and three entities "owned or controlled" by him, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was targeting Wan, also known as "Broken Tooth," as part of broader efforts to stamp out corruption across several countries in Asia and Africa, it said. The statement said Wan was a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a largely ceremonial advisory body - a claim refuted by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

  • In another universe, Trump beat Biden. Millions of Americans live there.

    In the wake of the presidential election, an alternate reality has taken hold among many Americans in which Joe Biden did not really defeat Donald Trump.

  • China says two Canadians held for two years on 'spying' accusations have been indicted and tried

    China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant. China has said Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor's office on "suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence." Neither China or Canada has released specifics about their cases. At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been "arrested, indicted and tried," in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court. She reiterated that their cases and Ms Meng's were "different in nature," with Ms Meng's being a "purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Ms Meng be released immediately. Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying; "These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians." "I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone's faith in humanity," Mr Champagne said. The US is seeking Ms Meng's extradition from Canada on fraud charges. Her arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada. Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of US sanctions. It's not publicly known where Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were "robust." Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with US president-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them. Canada's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Hua's remarks.

  • Georgia GOP Senate staffer sent dossier on critic of GOP donor to FBI

    Two FBI agents visited the critic at his home in 2017, the agency confirmed. The critic said they told him to stop threatening the donor on social media.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup SpaceX Starship test flight ends in a fiery crash

  • Australia accuses China of undermining trade agreement

    Beijing has "targeted" Australian goods with potentially "discriminatory actions", the country says.

  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah sues PM's brother over blast accusation

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of the country’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port earlier this year, a TV station reported Wednesday. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV gave no further details about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri, the son of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and estranged brother of Saad Hariri. The move came a week after Hezbollah said it was suing former Christian lawmaker Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party for accusing Hezbollah of being responsible for the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands.

  • Saudi crown prince's lawyer seeks dismissal of ex-spy chief case in U.S. court

    Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's lawyer has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a case filed by a former top-ranking Saudi intelligence official, claiming it has no jurisdiction over the prince, according to court documents viewed by Reuters. The filing rejects claims that Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, sent a hit squad to kill former spy chief Saad al-Jabri, and says the crown prince is immune from prosecution in the United States. The lawsuit against MbS and 24 others was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

  • U.S. thinks Eritrea joined Ethiopian war: sources

    The United States believes Eritrean soldiers have crossed into Ethiopia's Tigray region, according to a U.S. government source and five regional diplomats, despite denials from both countries. The two nations, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki, made peace in 2018 and now have a mutual foe in the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front. Though Ethiopia's government says a month-long offensive against the TPLF is now over, a spokesman on Tuesday (December 8) said some fighters in the northern region were not yet defeated. Eritrea has, however, repeatedly denied sending its soldiers to support the Ethiopian military. The U.S. view of the conflict appears to disagree. According to the Reuters sources, who were all briefed on the U.S. assessment, evidence of Eritrean involvement includes satellite imagery, intercepted communications and anecdotal reports from the ground. A U.S. government source said there did not appear to be "any doubt" while a senior diplomat from another country said "thousands" of Eritrean soldiers were believed to be engaged. The U.S. State Department did not confirm the U.S. conclusion, but said its embassy in the Eritrean capital Asmara was urging restraint to officials. Abiy's spokeswoman said queries should be directed to Eritrea, whose foreign minister called suggestions of Eritrean involvement "propaganda." The U.S. assessment does match reported sightings by Tigrayan residents and refugees, however, and the TPLF claims to have killed and captured large numbers of Eritrean soldiers over the past month. With communications down and the access tightly controlled, claims from Tigray are near impossible to verify but reports of Eritrean involvement will alarm the U.S. and other world powers. Ethiopia hosts the African Union, its security services work with Western allies and its troops serve in peacekeeping missions. Eritrea, however, has for years faced accusations of large scale rights abuses, including jailing opponents and forcing citizens into lengthy military or government service.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup SpaceX Starship test flight ends in a fiery crash

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • 2 men sentenced in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rapes

    Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the rapes of young male victims in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to federal prosecutors. Dusty William Oliver, 41, and Richard Graham, 49, both from Blaine, Tennessee, were sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville on Monday, according to a Department of Justice statement. Oliver was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release and Graham was sentenced to just over 19 years in prison, with 15 years’ supervised release.