Despite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in Gaza

Barak Ravid
·2 min read

Tel Aviv — With U.S. envoy Hady Amr set to arrive in Israel on Friday for de-escalation talks with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials, Israeli officials are concerned the U.S. intervention will lead to increased pressure to stop their military operation.

Driving the news: Fighting continued overnight, with the Israeli military massing forces along the frontier with the Gaza Strip and briefing reporters about ground forces entering the fight. Anticipating a ground invasion, Hamas sent its elite forces to their defensive tunnels. The Israeli forces instead began to bomb those tunnels and did not cross into Gaza, Israeli officials say.

  • It's unclear how many Hamas fighters were killed in the bombardment.

  • The air war between Israel and Hamas continued, with Hamas firing 200 rockets toward Israel overnight and the Israeli air force striking in Gaza.

  • At least 120 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, including 30 women and children, Gaza health officials said on Friday morning. Seven Israelis have been killed, including one soldier and one child.

Rockets are fired toward Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, as Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system mobilizes to intercept them. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images

What's next: It's unclear if Amr, the State Department's deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other senior Israelis.

  • The Israeli government had hinted to the U.S. that it might be better to hold the visit at a later stage, U.S. and Israeli officials say. Israel has said it's not yet ready to seek a ceasefire.

  • Ahead of Amr’s visit, Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — the first call between Abbas and a cabinet-level official since Biden assumed office.

The UN Security Council is expected to meet on Sunday for an open meeting on the situation in Gaza.

  • Behind the scenes: China, Norway and Tunisia had been pushing for the meeting to take place on Friday but the U.S. blocked those efforts, Israeli and U.S. officials say.

  • Israel has asked the Biden administration to block any measures at the UN since the fighting began on Monday, and the U.S. has blocked at least two attempts by other members of the council to publish a statement on the situation. Israeli officials say it became impossible for the U.S. to continue to prevent a meeting.

  • Blinken said on Thursday that holding the meeting later “will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect and to see if, indeed, we get a real de-escalation and can then pursue this at the United Nations in that context."

    The United Nations warned Friday that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas "has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis," in not only the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, but "the region as a whole."The big picture: More than 125 Palestinians, including 31 children have been killed in Gaza since fighting began Monday, per the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Eight people, including two children, have been killed in Israel, Reuters reported, citing Israeli authorities. At least 11 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces as protests took place across the occupied West Bank, per AP. Israel Defense Forces tweeted Friday that "an assailant armed with a knife" was "neutralized" near Nablus. More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza have fled their homes since the fighting began, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the region said Friday, adding that those displaced are "sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services." "Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sunday," OHCA humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings said. The current escalation began this week after violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police offices during protests over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem. Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, on Monday and violently dispersed Palestinian protesters, some of whom were throwing rocks. Hamas, which controls Gaza, warned it would attack Israel if Israeli police did not leave the compound. An air war followed, with Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups launching more than 1,500 rockets and mortar shells and Israel conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israel on Thursday began massing troops on its border with Gaza, launching attacks from the air, sea and ground. This week has also seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. What they're saying: "The Secretary-General appeals to all parties to immediately cease the fighting in Gaza and Israel," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement Friday. "The parties must allow for mediation efforts to intensify with a view to ending the fighting immediately. The UN is actively involved in such efforts, which are also crucial for delivering much needed humanitarian aid to the affected people in Gaza," he added. "The Secretary-General reiterates that only a sustainable political solution will lead to lasting peace."

