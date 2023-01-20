4

Despite Ukraine's pleas, Germany hasn't decided on sending in-demand battle tanks

Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Billions in new military aid will bolster Ukrainian forces as they ready for a spring offensive, but defense leaders meeting in Germany failed to reach an agreement on sending more modern tanks to the war-torn country, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.

Providing Ukraine with modern, western tanks has been a sticking point among allies. The United States has not agreed to Ukraine's request for U.S. Abrams tanks, citing its need for maintenance and jet fuel. Western allies support sending German-made Leopard tanks, which run on diesel fuel. However, Germany has not agreed to send Leopards, or to permit allies like Poland who operate them, to send the tanks to Ukraine.

Germany has not yet made a decision on sending Leopard tanks, Austin said. Austin declined to say if he was disappointed by Germany not sending the tanks but described the country as a "reliable ally," noting it has provided air defense systems and armored personnel carriers.

Ukrainian forces need armored vehicles, especially tanks, to dislodge dug-in Russian forces in the eastern part of the country. They have relied on Russian and Soviet-era tanks but want modern, western tanks with superior maneuverability, fire power and protection. The need is critical now so that they can train on the equipment before an expected counteroffensive in the spring.

Austin, and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke after a meeting of the U.S.-led coalition of more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine known as the Ukraine Defense Contract Group. The meeting of allies supporting Ukraine follows the announcement Thursday of a new, $2.5 billion military aid package from the Pentagon. It includes armored vehicles, air defense systems and ammunition.

The package is "designed to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield requirements," Austin said.

For the first time, the Ukrainians will receive 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers. In addition, the Pentagon is sending 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Ukrainian forces will train on the troop carriers in Germany before deploying them into combat in eastern Ukraine. The package also includes anti-aircraft systems to defend Ukraine against an onslaught of missiles and drones fired by Russia at Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, especially its electrical grid.

Armored vehicles, including tanks, are seen as vital to spearheading a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The United Kingdom has committed to providing some Challenger 2 tanks, the first western main battle tanks for Ukraine, Austin said.

U.S. and western allies have shed some of their resistance to providing advanced weaponry to Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year. Fears that Russia would retaliate by striking a NATO country or resort to tactical nuclear weapons have not been realized.

The aid package also includes more than 100,000 artillery shells. Ukrainian and Russian forces have been engaged in a savage artillery duel in eastern Ukraine, lobbing thousands of shells daily at each other.

The battle line in Ukraine stretches the same distance from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, Milley said. Russian casualties are "significantly well over 100,000," he said.

"This is a very, very bloody war," Milley said.

    Ukraine awaits a decision by the U.S. and its allies on whether to provide modern, Western-made tanks for the first time

    Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday. The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks. U.S. talks with Ukraine about any counter-offensive have been in the context of ensuring the Ukrainians devote enough time first to training on the latest weaponry provided by the United States, the official said.

    A Russian missile killed 46 people after smashing straight into an apartment building in the city of Dnipro on Jan. 14.

    The United States will impose additional sanctions next week against Russian private military company the Wagner Group, which U.S. officials say has been helping Russia's military in the Ukraine war, the White House said on Friday. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. Treasury Department will designate Wagner as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization.

    Ukrainian defence forces have repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements across three oblasts and have carried out numerous successful strikes on Russian positions, hitting nearly 30 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and seven Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

    Russia used an old Soviet anti-ship missile to attack an apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine, killing at least 40 civilians, officials said.

    A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending "major counter-offensive" by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, spoke to reporters after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who asked for "investment, not charity," according to Graham.

    Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion. Since the U.K. announced last week that it will send Challenger 2 tanks, Berlin has faced increasing calls to supply Leopard 2 tanks or at least clear the way for others, such as Poland, to deliver German-made Leopards from their own stock. Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, left open whether that will happen and under what conditions after meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on his first day in office.

    Soldiers of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service have killed a Russian reconnaissance group, and later repelled the occupiers' assault near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote from Border Guard Service: "Over the course of the past day, the border guards conducted a series of defensive battles with the invaders on this front.

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany hasn’t made a decision to allow the sending of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, but will allow other countries to train Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles. Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitGlobal Property Market Faces $175 Billion Debt Spiral“German

    * German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said export authorization for the tanks was discussed at a meeting of NATO defence leaders and allies at the Ramstein military base, but that no decision had been taken. * Pistorious said there was good reasons for and against sending Ukraine the tanks, which are used by several armed forces around Europe including countries that want to supply the vehicles to Kyiv.

    The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that a new space to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin is being carved out in Russia. Those responsible appear to have no fear of retribution. Source: ISW report from 18 January 2023 Details: Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is becoming increasingly bold in his verbal attacks against the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

    Top Western military officials on Friday failed to come to an agreement on providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine during a meeting to coordinate lethal aid to Kyiv in its war with Russia. After more than five hours of talks at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, countries were still at an impasse…