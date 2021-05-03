Despite virus, Atlantic City casinos reinvesting millions

  • FILE- In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Gary Royster of Atlantic City holds up a wad of cash he used to gamble at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City on the day the casino reopened after being shut down for months amid the coronavirus outbreak. On May 3, 2021, Hard Rock officials told The Associated Press they will spend $20 million on renovations, the latest in a line of Atlantic City casinos to reinvest during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, FILE)
  • This July 2, 2020 photo shows a game of craps underway at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. On May 3, 2021, Hard Rock officials told The Associated Press they will spend $20 million on renovations, the latest in a line of Atlantic City casinos to reinvest during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
  • This April 30, 2021 photo shows the exterior of the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. Ocean is among numerous Atlantic City casinos reinvesting millions into their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
  • This Jan. 16, 2020 photo shows the giant guitar at the entrance to the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. On May 3, 2021, Hard Rock officials told The Associated Press they will spend $20 million on renovations, the latest in a line of Atlantic City casinos to reinvest during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
1 / 4

Atlantic City Casinos-Reinvestment

FILE- In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Gary Royster of Atlantic City holds up a wad of cash he used to gamble at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City on the day the casino reopened after being shut down for months amid the coronavirus outbreak. On May 3, 2021, Hard Rock officials told The Associated Press they will spend $20 million on renovations, the latest in a line of Atlantic City casinos to reinvest during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, FILE)
WAYNE PARRY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With COVID-19 restrictions limiting how many people can gamble inside, and revenue and profits plunging, this might not sound like the best time for Atlantic City’s casinos to be spending big on renovations.

And yet they are, looking to a post-pandemic future when gamblers will be looking for the latest thing. They're investing hundreds of millions of dollars with those days in mind.

The latest to open the corporate checkbook is Hard Rock, which told The Associated Press on Monday it will spend $20 million to renovate hotel suites, open a Starbucks outlet, purchase new slot machines and tables games, add a new restaurant and upgrade its beachfront amenities.

The renovations come in a span of a few weeks in which the Ocean Casino Resort announced it is spending $15 million on upgrades to the casino floor, as well as outdoor amenities like pools, cabanas and the beach, and Harrah's unveiled three new restaurants, a new spa and a renovated lobby bar.

Harrah's parent company, Caesars Entertainment, recently outlined specifics of the $400 million it pledged New Jersey gambling regulators it would make at its three Atlantic City casinos (Caesars, Harrah's and Tropicana) during last year's change-of-ownership hearings.

And Bally's Corp. is plowing $90 million back into the Atlantic City casino of the same name that it acquired from Caesars Entertainment last year.

Both those investments will span three years.

Hard Rock is opening its wallet less than three years after spending a half-billion dollars to gut the former Trump Taj Mahal casino and turn it into a Hard Rock casino resort.

And it's doing so in a market depressed by COVID-19 restrictions and the hesitancy of some gamblers and tourists to return to in-person casinos. Numerous health and safety measures that have been in place since they reopened last July, including limiting occupancy of the casino floor to 50%.

“We need to reinvigorate Atlantic City,” said Hard Rock president Joe Lupo. “With declining revenue, there are only so many visitors out there. It's become more competitive. Those properties like Hard Rock that are in it for the long run, are investing their dollars now.”

For Hard Rock, the bulk of the $20 million will go toward renovations of 91 guest suites. But every hotel room in the complex will get new televisions and lighting as well.

Sound upgrades will also be made to the casino's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Sound Waves concert venues. Meeting and convention space will be refurbished, as will the indoor pool.

The coronavirus outbreak sent profits plunging by more than 80% last year at Atlantic City's nine casinos, and things would have been worse had it not been for the continued growth of internet gambling and a small assist from sports betting.

But the virus won't last forever, and when customers do return in droves, casinos want them to come to their facilities.

By Lupo's reckoning, there are three “new” casino companies in Atlantic City: his own, which opened Hard Rock in June 2018; the upcoming 50% partnership in the Ocean casino by the Ilitch family of Detroit (Ocean opened the same day as Hard Rock did); and the new Caesars Entertainment, which kept the name but adopted the management of the former Eldorado Resorts in last year's merger.

“With this new investment comes a need for our companies to ensure that their product and the experience they offer meets the needs of people, especially at a time when the city has been declining since we reopened in July,” he said. “We realize we have an opportunity. The constant change gives our visitors something new to look forward to, and that has always been important in Atlantic City.”

It also takes into effect the ongoing competition all around it, from casinos in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and other northeastern states that had been eating away at Atlantic City's market even before the pandemic.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Recommended Stories

  • William Hill betting shops set for bidding war

    US gambling firms have been tapping into the expertise of UK rivals in recent months as sports betting has taken off in America and a rise in online gambling during the COVID pandemic.

  • Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hail reports of £400m deal for her freedom

    The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hailed Iranian reports that a £400 million deal had been secured for her release as a “good sign”, as Britain insisted talks were ongoing. Iranian state media claimed on Sunday that Tehran had struck a deal in which London would repay a 1970s arms debt to secure her freedom. “The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK’s payment of its £400 million debt to Iran has ... been finalised,” an Iranian official said. Richard Ratcliffe, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, told The Telegraph that the family had not yet heard anything from London or Tehran, adding: “It's probably a good sign that it's being signalled, just as last week's sentence was a bad sign. But my instinct is it is still a negotiating tactic.” He added: “It doesn’t feel like things are resolved yet, even if the parameters are clearer and clearer.”

  • NJ governor to make 'major announcement' on easing COVID restrictions

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to make a "major announcement" on Monday afternoon on easing additional COVID-19 restrictions.

  • U.S. denies Iran media report of prisoner swap

    “I can tell you, unfortunately, that report is untrue.” White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the two countries had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions. Iranian state television on Sunday said that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the U.S. and the release of the frozen Iranian funds. But Klain, speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said there’s no deal. “We're working very hard to get them released... But so far, there's no agreement to bring these four Americans home.” Iran and world powers are holding talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that the Trump administration abandoned three years ago. Iranian officials told Reuters last month that an interim deal could be a way to buy time for a lasting settlement that involved unfreezing Iranian funds blocked under U.S. sanctions. Iranian state TV, quoting one of the country’s officials, also said British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once Britain had paid off a debt on military equipment owed to Tehran. But a British Foreign Office official played down speculation of her release.

  • Mark Cuban Is Betting Big on NFTs. Should You Buy Them?

    Image source: Getty Images NFTs have hit the headlines recently because some have sold for extraordinary amounts of money. But you don't have to spend millions of dollars at Christie's to buy an NFT.

  • Thailand reports new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths

    Thailand on Monday reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a third wave of infections. After managing to largely control the virus for around a year through shutdowns and strict border controls, Thailand has faced a spike in cases since early April that is proving harder to control and putting pressure on parts of the medical system.

  • Colombian protests intensify over tax plan

    Unions and other groups kicked off marches on Wednesday to demand the government of President Ivan Duque withdraw the proposal, which originally levelled sales tax on public services and some food.Isolated vandalism, clashes between police and protesters and road blockades occurred in several cities on Saturday, and riot police were deployed in the capital.Saturday's protests took place despite an announcement by Duque late on Friday (April 30) that the reform will now not include sales tax on food or utilities or an expansion of income tax.Cities at high risk for violence will continue to get military assistance, with accompanying human rights guarantees, Duque said in a Saturday evening video statement.

  • How to Give Yourself a Hair Gloss Treatment at Home

    If your hair is looking a bit blah lately and you don’t feel ready to head into a salon just yet, you might want to consider an at-home hair gloss. When used correctly, a hair gloss can give lackluster strands...

  • Medicaid is up to you now, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson — and you know the right answer

    Republicans in the legislature have made it clear they won’t do what voters explicitly ordered them to do.

  • Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm for $5 billion

    Verizon on Monday announced that it will sell its digital media unit, including Yahoo and AOL, to private equity firm Apollo Global Management.Details: Apollo will pay $5 billion for a 90% stake in the business, with Verizon retaining a 10% stake. It's a slightly higher price than what was expected, but still far short of the $9 billion that Verizon paid to acquire the businesses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Verizon had previously sold former Yahoo properties HuffPost (to BuzzFeed) and Tumblr (to Automattic), but for nominal amounts. Between the lines: Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg joined the company after the Yahoo purchase, and quickly let it be known that he wanted Verizon's growth to come from networking, not content creation.Apollo, meanwhile, is one of very few big buyout firms to remain enamored with legacy media. It helped bankroll a 2019 merger involving newspaper publisher Gannett, and also bought up a bunch of TV and radio stations from Cox Communications.History: Both the Yahoo and AOL acquisitions were meant to give Verizon lots of data so that it could sell targeted advertising against its media assets. AT&T, a rival phone company, tried to do the same thing with its acquisition of Time Warner's media assets in 2018. It quickly became clear that the data-based ad play wouldn't work. Tim Armstrong, who was hired in 2015 to run the operation, left abruptly in 2018, and media group revenues were lower for this past quarter than they were in Q3 2017.More recently, Verizon tried to lean into subscriptions, bundling together paid tiers of some of its flagship products, like Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Sports. It's likely that the little success they've experienced putting some of the few remaining Yahoo assets behind a paywall is what was attractive to Apollo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Mini Version of the Rings Julia Roberts Made Famous Are Secretly on Sale for $12

    Here’s how to access the exclusive deal

  • Kurt Cobain’s Last Photoshoot Collection Goes up for Auction as an NFT

    Photographer Jesse Frohman is auctioning off his entire collection of ‘The Last Session’ photos as a non-fungible (NFT) this week.

  • Boat catches fire in Ottens Harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey

    Firefighters in Wildwood, New Jersey, battled a boat fire Saturday morning. The boat caught fire in Ottens Harbor, which is located just off of Park Boulevard.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Carlos Basham Jr. called ‘steal’ for Bills in Round 2

    Buffalo Bills' 2021 NFL draft selection of Carlos Basham Jr. called steal pick.

  • Saints cast their final pick in 2021 draft, select WR Kawaan Baker

    The New Orleans Saints used their final pick in the 2021 NFL draft to select South Alabama slot receiver Kawaan Baker, a high-upside athlete

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • 2021 Kentucky Derby post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Churchill Downs

    The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday from Churchill Downs and will be televised by NBC. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET.

  • Vegas hitting jackpot as pandemic-weary visitors crowd back

    To Mike Anger in Midland, Michigan, a $100 round-trip airline flight and $260 for five nights at a Las Vegas hotel made it too easy to say yes. Las Vegas has been almost elbow-to-elbow lately with pandemic-weary tourists looking for excitement and entertainment, after casinos rose from 35% to 50% occupancy March 15 under state health guidelines. Capacity limits in Las Vegas casinos drop again Saturday — allowing 80% occupancy — while person-to-person distancing goes from 6 feet (1.8 meters) to 3 feet (0.9 meters).

  • 3 Solar Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Could Surge 50% or More

    Residential solar installer Sunrun's (NASDAQ: RUN) stock is 44% off its high while Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) stock is 35% off its high this year. Let's see if these solar stocks can soar to the levels analysts are expecting. Analysts' average price target of $80.20 for Sunrun is nearly 50% higher than its current price.

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’