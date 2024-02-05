Despite war, Zelensky seeks to improve Ukrainian economy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) meets with soldiers during a working trip to the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. -/Ukraine Presidency/dpa

Despite Ukraine's nearly two-year old defence of Russia's full-scale attack on it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to expand his country's economy, he said on Monday in his nightly video address

Zelensky said he visited with regional authorities in Dnipro, Cherkasy and Kropivnytskyi regions and spoke with them not only about military issues but about economic ones.

"The state must support the recovery of Ukrainian production," he said.

One of the top priorities is to provide entrepreneurs with maximum opportunities to contribute to economic growth and job creation, he said.

"Over the past year, we have laid the foundations for Ukraine's economic stability," Zelensky said, noting that sea corridor for exports is functioning and the energy sector is better protected against Russian attacks.

Kiev has also reached agreements with foreign partners on long-term support for Ukraine and financial programmes.

Last year ended with economic growth of more than 5% for Ukraine, and Zelensky said "the momentum should be maintained this year."

To do this, the relationship between state institutions and the economy must be "transparent" and clean within a clear legal framework, he said.