Despite weekend snow, local organizers found ways to celebrate Three Kings Day

Despite Saturday's snowstorm, local leaders were still able to spread some holiday cheer during Three Kings Day, also known as Epiphany, a holiday that represents the 12th day of Christmas and is widely celebrated in many Spanish-speaking countries.

Just before school let out on Friday at Harding Elementary, Pedro Cartagena, his cousin Chris Cartagena and friend Victor Rivera set up across the street at Chestnut Street Community Center, dressed as the biblical three wise men who traveled far bearing gifts for baby Jesus.

They handed out to the passing school children coloring books, juice boxes, snacks and toys for free, as well as took pictures with them.

(From left to right) Rafael Torres, Najem Sennad, Chris Cartagena, Pedro Cartagena, Victor Rivera setting up in front of Chestnut Street Community Center on Friday, Jan. 5.

Kids were able to check out three of Pedro's custom lowrider bicycles, which they rode to the community center.

Founder of Working to Empower People for Advancement (WEPA) Rafael Torres and Najem Sennad helped set up the event.

The items given out where donated from their families and friends, Heisey's Diner and WEPA.

Pedro said that this was his second year doing a Three Things Day event.

Today, books, snacks and drinks were handed out by the three kings who set up across the street from Harding Elementary. Pictured here is Ra'siah, son of Jenita Baker, picking out a toy.

All three of the kings said the holiday was important in their families when they were growing up, with each of them celebrating it a little differently. They see this as a way to continue the tradition and give back to the community.

"We wanna do it for the community and to keep the tradition alive," Pedro said.

Despite snow, WEPA makes do

While the incoming snow had caused WEPA to cancel its Three Kings Day celebration that was set to take place on Saturday at the 9 South 9th Street office, they were still able to make the best of it with an impromptu celebration later Friday evening.

The group was able to pivot the celebrations and take it on the road, where the three kings, Pedro Cartagena among them, two recently crowned beauty queens, and a group of carolers went around to 17 homes in and around Lebanon City and as far out as Jonestown to give gifts and spread cheer.

Hats, books, socks, school supplies and winter gloves, among other things were handed to kids.

A group from WEPA along with the three kings, two beauty queens and a group of carolers visited 17 homes Friday night to deliver presents and spread holiday joy.

Torres described the event as awesome but tiresome, as they didn't finish up the night until around 11 p.m.

"Not giving up, regardless of the obstacles that are put in our way, whether they're in our control or out of our control, the weather is out of control. Ultimately, it's peoples safety that should be the objective," Torres said.

He said the decision to cancel the event and schedule something else was an example of their resilience as an organization. Instead of not doing anything, it was important for them to show up for the community in some way.

"For me, because I look at everything out of the box, the group was comprised of community members from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, from Morocco," Torres said. "Young, old, you know, just reaching people. Reaching their hearts and just making a connection."

Torres said that he sees Three Kings Day as Christmas before it was the predominant holiday, as the perfect way to unite people in the community because of the message and traditions that it promotes.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Toys and more donated through Lebanon organizers for Three Kings Day