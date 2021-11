Después de que la víctima muere en un tiroteo en un centro comercial, la familia quiere llevarlo a México para el funeral

Associated Press

The famed Day of the Dead ceremonies around Mexico's Lake Patzcuaro were once again thronged with visitors on Monday, economic relief for a tourist-dependent region that suffered from last year's pandemic shutdown of the observance. In the lakeside city of Patzcuaro itself, tourists were treated to a parade, theater and music performances. “Come and visit us, Patzcuaro welcomes you with open arms,” said Julio Arreola, mayor of the city in the western state of Michoacan that is famed for its colonial-era plazas and architecture.