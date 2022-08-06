Dessert chain The Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Columbus this fall

The Peach Cobbler Factory will bring a menu of cobblers, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding to Columbus this fall.

National dessert chain The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Columbus location expected to open this fall.

The Peach Cobbler Factory will bring its menu of a dozen cobblers, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding to town. The menu also includes a few beverages, including chocolate, strawberry and whole milk; iced coffee; and "sweet peachy" tea.

The Peach Cobbler Factory also serves five different flavors of banana pudding, including classic banana (front), strawberry (left), Oreo (right) and red velvet (back).

The Black-owned, Nashville, Tennessee-based chain was founded in 2013 by Juan and Tamira Edgerton as a food truck, and it is currently undergoing a rapid expansion after rolling out franchising last year.

The company currently has 17 locations with just over 130 more in the works. The company also has locations planned for West Chester, Cleveland, Perrysburg, Sylvania and Toledo.

The local franchisee tentatively expects an October opening. Officials could not be immediately reached to provide the exact location of the new store.

A Nutella cinnamon roll is one option at The Peach Cobbler Factory.

