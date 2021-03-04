Dessert sprinkles sold at Walmart, Party City, Kroger and others have been recalled

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Sprinkles maker Wilton has recalled all lots of six kinds of cake, cookie and treat sprinkles sold under its brand and the Holiday Home brand, as well as a cookie kit with its sprinkles.

The sprinkles might have milk as an undeclared allergen. Unlike most such food allergy recalls, which are done as preventive moves, this one is happening “because of one reported allergic reaction to date associated with one of the recalled products,” the Wilton-written, FDA-posted recall notice says.

And it’s happening at Party City, Jo-Ann stores, Wilton.com and these grocer chains: Walmart, Kroger (the only one that has Holiday Home), Albertsons, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Harris Teeter, Fareway, C & S Wholesale, SuperValu, Wegmans and Super Store Industries.

“Wilton is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation,” and has cut production and distribution of the recalled products.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Here’s exactly what’s been recalled:

Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings

Holdiay Home Assorted Treat Toppings sold at Kroger
Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit

Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit
Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles

Wilton Sprinkles Valentine Chip Crunch
Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles, item Nos. 710-5364 and 710-9704

Wilton Sprinkles Rainbow Chip Crunch
Wilton Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Holiday Mix Sprinkles

Wilton Sprinkles Holiday Mix
Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles

Wilton Assorted Treat Toppings
You can return the sprinkles to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Wilton at 800-794-5866, Mondays through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time. Or you can email productrecall@wilton.com.

