DessertsRx® and CV Local Juicery™ Partner to Deliver Immune Boosting Nutrition to First Responders

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Two local Colleyville organic food establishments (DessertsRx® & CV Local Juicery™ ) have teamed up to help First Responders cope with the COVID-19 crisis by delivering nutritious food and beverages to these heroes free of charge.

CV Local Juicery (organic cold pressed juices - full of vitamins, minerals and superfoods to boost one's immune system) and DessertsRx® (organic plant based desserts, full of superfoods, rich in vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fats-can be eaten for breakfast, snack or as a meal replacement) are closed to help stop the spread of the pandemic, but they are donating 200 noCheeseCake™ jars & 200 juices to the men and women serving the city of Colleyville: the police, the firefighters, and city employees. Those will be delivered Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

These people, who are performing an incredibly important public service, are working under a great deal of stress. Now more than ever they need -- not just any kind of food -- but healthy and nutritious foods and beverages that will boost their immune systems and keep them in top shape to stay in the fight until the battle against this dreaded disease is finally won.

The business owners have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for this much-needed nutritional boost for the First Responders in our community. The donations will allow to continue the production and delivery of the items every week until the end of April 2020. All money raised will be used solely for this life-saving purpose. To find out more details and to donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/OrganicForFirstRespondersColleyvilleTX

Contact:

Dorothy & Simon Warda, owners, DessertsRx® 817-966-6676 ; dorothy@DessertsRx.com

Kylie & Santiago Ramirez, owners, CV Local Juicery™ 817-905-3625; info@CVLocalJuicery.com

