Destin road rage incident leads to arrest of armed Georgia man

A Georgia man is in jail after being accused of pointing a firearm at another motorist on U.S. Highway 98 in Destin on Wednesday.

Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Georgia, has been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to press release issued Thursday by the OCSO, the victim told deputies he was driving west on Emerald Coast Parkway when Schmidt cut him off and began brake checking him. As the victim sped up to get around Schmidt, he said Schmidt pointed a handgun at him and made aggressive movements.

The victim went to a safe area and called the OCSO, describing the weapon and providing a license plate number. A sheriff's deputy spotted and detained Schmidt near his vehicle in the parking lot of a Destin hotel. The firearm was still on him. The victim identified Schmidt as the driver and also identified the weapon.

The OCSO recommends that if you encounter an aggressive driver, don't challenge them, avoid eye contact and rude gestures. Instead, get a description of their car and license plate number if possible, and contact your nearest local law enforcement agency to report the driver.

