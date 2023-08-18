Destination Ag Day coming to ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture

Aug. 18—TIFTON — From a petting zoo to milking a fiberglass cow, Destination Ag Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, promises lifetime memories for all visitors to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

From 9 a.m. to noon, visitors can explore how agriculture impacts them in their daily lives through a variety of hands-on activities. Guests can milk Buttercup, the fiberglass milking cow, to learn how milk is processed. They will also learn why prescribed fire is vital to forestry, explore some of the tools used by foresters, and learn how Georgia crops provide many products used in our daily lives.

Additional agricultural-themed activities include crafts, a petting zoo, face painting, a bouncy house, tractor displays, and other interactive experiences to share the importance of agriculture with guests of all ages.

"Destination Ag Day is not only just learning about agriculture, but also a celebration of how important agriculture is to each of us every day," said Kelly Scott, the museum's agriculture and natural resources supervisor.

Destination Ag at the Museum has provided field trip experiences in agriculture and natural resources for more than 55,000 elementary-aged children since 2016. The program has also connected with additional students and adults through outreach at schools, regional festivals, the Family Farm Book series, and the Traveling Trunks program in partnership with the Georgia Farm Bureau.

"We are always looking for exciting ways to increase engagement with agriculture and natural resources," Scott said, "Destination Ag Day is a fun way for us to connect children and families with where their food, fiber, and shelter come from."

Admission for the day is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $8 for ages 5-16, and free for children ages 4 and under. For more information, contact Scott at (229) 391-5221.