‘Destination Moon’ exhibit highlights Apollo history — and Neil Armstrong’s family history as well

Mark Armstrong, one of the sons of Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong, checks out the spaceship that his father rode to the moon at the Museum of Flight’s “Destination Moon” exhibit. (GeekWire Photo / Alan Boyle)

“Destination Moon,” the traveling exhibit making its debut at Seattle’s Museum of Flight this month, puts some of the greatest treasures of the Space Race on display. But if you know where to look, you’ll also spot little treasures that shed light on the life of Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong.

For example, take a close look at the picture of two men and a boat, hanging over the black-and-white TV in what looks like a wood-paneled living room. It’s a reproduction of a portrait that astronaut Wally Schirra commissioned as a joke.

The painting shows Armstrong in the company of another Apollo astronaut, Pete Conrad, who ran the boat aground because the two of them got distracted by some water-skiing horseplay.

Neil Armstrong’s 55-year-old son, Mark, says the episode taught his father and Conrad a valuable lesson: “Even the best pilots in the world can end up grounded if they’re not paying attention,” he told me during a sneak preview of the exhibit.

Mark Armstrong, one of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s sons, checks out a display that includes a reproduction of a painting featuring his father and fellow astronaut Pete Conrad. (GeekWire Photo / Alan Boyle) More

You’ll find many such personal touches surrounding the centerpiece of “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” — the Columbia command module that Armstrong and the two other Apollo 11 astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, rode to lunar orbit and back in July 1969.

In one corner of the exhibit hall, there’s Neil Armstrong’s “short-fat” flight suit, festooned with zippers, Velcro fabric and NASA’s logo. The only problem with the suit was that its legs were a little too short, and the waist was a little too roomy. After Armstrong retired from NASA, it became one of his favorite coveralls to wear while working on his farm in Ohio. You can still see flecks of paint on the pant legs.

Nearby are the fragments of the original 1903 Wright Flyer, laid out in a display case. The Air Force asked Armstrong to carry the precious bits of fabric and wood to the moon and back — and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Mark Armstrong tells the story in this special episode of the GeekWire Podcast:

“Destination Moon” features more than a dozen artifacts lent by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum, which had to clear out some of its own exhibit space a couple of years ago for extensive remodeling. The show-stopper is the 13-foot-wide command module, with its hatch removed and displayed separately a few yards away. You can see the scorch marks that were burned onto the spacecraft during its atmospheric re-entry at the end of the Apollo 11 mission.

A nearby computer screen lets museumgoers swipe and tap their way through a virtual 3-D model of the spacecraft’s interior.

The Smithsonian is also letting the Museum of Flight display Aldrin’s spacesuit gloves — as well as his golden helmet visor, which reflected Armstrong’s image in what’s generally considered the best-known picture from the Apollo 11 moonwalk. A giant version of the same picture, in black and white on the front page of The New York Times, is posted on the wall behind the visor.

Seattle adds spice to the space show

“Destination Moon” has already made stopovers in Houston, St. Louis and Pittsburgh, but as far as the Museum of Flight is concerned, it’s best to be last: The Smithsonian’s artifacts will be on display here during the actual 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20. That adds an extra bit of timeliness to the show in Seattle.

Seattle’s version of the show is special for another reason: The Museum of Flight is adding its own extensive collection of space artifacts to the mix, including full-scale engineering mockups of Boeing’s lunar rover and the buglike Apollo lunar module.

The featured items also include components from the actual F-1 rocket engines that powered the Saturn V moon rockets off the pad. Those rusty, twisted, beautiful pieces of rocket hardware were recovered only a few years ago from the bottom of the Atlantic, and were divvied up between the Museum of Flight and the National Air and Space Museum.