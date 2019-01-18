What Can We Make Of Destiny Media Technologies Inc.’s (FRA:DME) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (FRA:DME) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Destiny Media Technologies:

0.26 = US$732k ÷ (US$3.1m – US$390k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

Therefore, Destiny Media Technologies has an ROCE of 26%.

Does Destiny Media Technologies Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Destiny Media Technologies’s ROCE is fairly close to the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 26%. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Destiny Media Technologies’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Destiny Media Technologies has an ROCE of 26%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Destiny Media Technologies is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Destiny Media Technologies’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Destiny Media Technologies has total liabilities of US$390k and total assets of US$3.1m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Destiny Media Technologies’s ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Destiny Media Technologies look quite interesting.