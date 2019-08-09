Destroy All With A 1993 Toyota Supra RZ

Yep, it has a 2JZ-GTE under the hood.

While owning a Supra will almost guarantee plenty of attention at any import car meet, this 1993 Toyota Supra RZ is even more special. It’s a true Japanese domestic market vehicle, which means you get to sit on the right side instead of the left to drive. Legally imported, the Japanese performance car is ready to thrill.

The key to this car’s potency is the 2JZ-GTE twin turbo. That engine has become the stuff of legends, thanks to it being so overbuilt it’s not only surprisingly reliable, but it can be tuned for monstrous power. This one has a proper setup, thanks to the 6-speed Getrag manual transmission mated to it, versus the optional automatic. All the plastic and metal under the hood shines, so this car is ready to park and show off anywhere.

Looking appropriately aggressive is the smooth black paint. It shows off all the amazing curves on this car, including the iconic rear fascia and tall wing. The factory wheels add to those sinister looks, allowing the headlights and taillights to stand out in the darkness.

Looking like a time capsule, the interior is all original from top to bottom. You enjoy using the classic 90s Toyota controls, which are straightforward in their layout and design. While the interior overall has a black color scheme, the seats are two-tone with black and a dark grey. They also feature some nice bolstering and good support. Looking almost as if they have never been used, the backseat and cargo areas are immaculate.

All the dealer service records since the car was new are available, plus the seller states there are under 27,000 original miles on this Toyota. That’s amazing, and these can help you feel reassured everything is in good condition. This JDM legend is being sold through Toprank Motorworks, Inc.

