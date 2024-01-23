Destroyed apartments, burned cars, broken windows: Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv and oblast – photo

The morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine caused trouble in five districts of the capital and the surrounding oblast: Apartments and cars were damaged in Kyiv, 22 people were injured, and one of them is in intensive care.

Source: Main Directorate of the Kyiv State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police on Telegram

Details: In Sviatoshynskyi District of the capital (10 locations):

Two cars caught on fire near a five-storey residential building; a balcony on the fifth storey was destroyed; rescue workers evacuated 19 people.

There was a fire in three apartments on a total area of 30 square metres with the destruction of balconies from the first to the fifth storeys; an injured woman was found on the spot and handed over to doctors. The woman is clinically dead; doctors are fighting for her life. Rescue workers brought 30 people out into the fresh air.

Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv

At another address, a fire broke out in a two-storey building on an area of 80 square metres.

Ten garages were damaged, with the fires spreading further.

The blast waves damaged several cars and smashed windows in apartments.

An unexploded missile warhead was found in one of the houses – the residents of the house were evacuated.

Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv

In general, in the Sviatoshynskyi District, the population was evacuated from two residential buildings to two promptly established places of temporary stay in a secondary school and in a preschool.

Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv

In Solomianskyi district (3 locations):

300 square metres of a two-storey sports hall building was partially destroyed without fire breaking out, and seven people were hospitalised.

Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv

In Shevchenkivskyi District (1 location):

The blast wave damaged windows in a residential building.

In Pecherskyi district (5 different locations):

A fire with an area of 150 square metres broke out in a one-storey non-residential building. It has been extinguished.

Windows and doors were damaged in three residential buildings by the blast wave.

In Darnytskyi District:

The fall of wreckage in five different locations, without negative consequences, was recorded.

In Kyiv Oblast, as a result of the large-scale attack, partial destruction in private houses and apartment buildings, as well as car fires, were recorded in Bucha and Obukhiv districts.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured, but they refused to be hospitalised.

Background:

