Destroyed apartments, burned cars, broken windows: Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv and oblast – photo
The morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine caused trouble in five districts of the capital and the surrounding oblast: Apartments and cars were damaged in Kyiv, 22 people were injured, and one of them is in intensive care.
Source: Main Directorate of the Kyiv State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police on Telegram
Details: In Sviatoshynskyi District of the capital (10 locations):
Two cars caught on fire near a five-storey residential building; a balcony on the fifth storey was destroyed; rescue workers evacuated 19 people.
There was a fire in three apartments on a total area of 30 square metres with the destruction of balconies from the first to the fifth storeys; an injured woman was found on the spot and handed over to doctors. The woman is clinically dead; doctors are fighting for her life. Rescue workers brought 30 people out into the fresh air.
Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv
At another address, a fire broke out in a two-storey building on an area of 80 square metres.
Ten garages were damaged, with the fires spreading further.
The blast waves damaged several cars and smashed windows in apartments.
An unexploded missile warhead was found in one of the houses – the residents of the house were evacuated.
Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv
In general, in the Sviatoshynskyi District, the population was evacuated from two residential buildings to two promptly established places of temporary stay in a secondary school and in a preschool.
Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv
In Solomianskyi district (3 locations):
300 square metres of a two-storey sports hall building was partially destroyed without fire breaking out, and seven people were hospitalised.
Photo: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv
In Shevchenkivskyi District (1 location):
The blast wave damaged windows in a residential building.
In Pecherskyi district (5 different locations):
A fire with an area of 150 square metres broke out in a one-storey non-residential building. It has been extinguished.
Windows and doors were damaged in three residential buildings by the blast wave.
In Darnytskyi District:
The fall of wreckage in five different locations, without negative consequences, was recorded.
In Kyiv Oblast, as a result of the large-scale attack, partial destruction in private houses and apartment buildings, as well as car fires, were recorded in Bucha and Obukhiv districts.
According to preliminary information, three people were injured, but they refused to be hospitalised.
Background:
On the morning of 23 January, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles from Russian bombers.
Kyiv, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, Shostka and other Ukrainian towns and cities were under attack.
Explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid, and the authorities reported that air defence was responding to the attack.
As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of 23 January, residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in several districts of the city, and cars caught on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of 08:45, five people are known to have been killed and at least 40 injured in the Russian missile attack on Ukraine.
On the night of 22-23 January, Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defence destroying 21 missiles out of the 41 used by the Russians.
Support UP or become our patron!