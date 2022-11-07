Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers

The Ukrainian military has revealed the consequences of the "Russian world" [the neo-imperial geopolitical and ideological doctrine of Putin’s dictatorship] in liberated Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine

Details: The video posted by the Ukrainian military shows territories in the Slobozhanshchyna region that have been liberated from Russian occupation.

Quote: "This is what the Oskil Reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast looks like now. As they fled from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians blew up the gateways on the dam.

Hundreds of square kilometres of burnt forest, burnt-out armoured vehicles. These are the consequences of the Russian world."

