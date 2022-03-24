‘You destroyed multiple families.’ Judge sentences accomplice in Clovis nightclub shooting

A 25-year-old Fresno man was sentenced to three years in the Fresno County Jail for his role in the May 21 fatal shooting of two men at a Clovis night club.

Anthony Guzman, who was out on bail, was taken into custody at his sentencing hearing Thursday. Guzman pleaded no contest to two felony counts of harboring, concealing, or aiding another person when who has committed a felony.

Guzman and his roommate, the alleged shooter Eddie Leon Cordero, 25. were arrested in connection with the shooting at the Palace Nightclub in Old Town Clovis last May.

Clovis police said a confrontation inside the bar sparked the fatal shooting that sent patrons scattering for cover.

Cordero is charged with murder for shooting and killing Merehildo Luna, 21, of Fresno, and Andres Sanchez 27, of Sanger. He is also charged with attempted murder for wounding Robert Rubio Jr. of Fresno.

Luna’s sister-in-law Savannah Gonzalez urged judge James Kelley to give Guzman the maximum sentence. She said that even though he wasn’t the shooter, he knew what was happening and is equally responsible.

“You and your friend’s decision to take the life of two human beings with no regard for effects it may have on others is unimaginable,” she said. “In the blink of an eye you destroyed multiple families, for what? A disagreement at a bar.”

This story will be updated.