Destruction Captured on Camera Minutes After Airstrike Injures Kherson Residents

Buildings were severely damaged and rubble was seen strewn across the streets of a residential area in Kherson, Ukraine, in video that the regional governor said was captured minutes after an airstrike.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said at least two people were injured – a 17-year-old boy and a 73-year-old woman – in the attack, which he said was carried out by Russian forces. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin via Storyful