Destruction in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky

Aerial shots show the scale of destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky after extreme weather left the town in ruins. Mayfield is the worst-hit town from ferocious tornadoes that swept across parts of the US overnight on Friday, killing at least 94 people in several states, but officials cautioned that the toll could still rise.

