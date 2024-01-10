Destructive EF2 tornado confirmed in Midlands after storms swept the area

A tornado was indeed responsible for the severe damage in the small town of Bamberg’s downtown, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday.

A tornado with a rating of EF2 and wind speeds of around 125 miles per hour touched down in Bamberg on Tuesday, collapsing one old building and causing significant damage to other buildings on Main Highway that runs through the town.

The National Weather Service is also investigating potential tornadoes in Chapin and in Lancaster County, but the service had not made a determination on those sites at the time of publication.

The TV station WRDW has shared video footage of the moment a building collapsed into the street in Bamberg, a small town in a largely rural county about an hour south of Columbia.

After the tornado hit Bamberg, images of the damage began circulating on social media.

“Well , we just had a tornado touch down right beside our headquarters in Bamberg!” the Edisto Electric Cooperative wrote on Facebook.

Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol posted several photos of damage in Bamberg County on the site X, formerly Twitter.

If you’re out on the roadways today , please stay safe. A tornado just landed in Bamberg County . pic.twitter.com/YntKlNZGIw — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) January 9, 2024

Some more storm damage of Bamberg County . pic.twitter.com/NPDaO17msA — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) January 9, 2024

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Department was also in Bamberg surveying the damage. The agency shared more photos of the destruction on social media.