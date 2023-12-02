Destry Richey announces reelection campaign for Cass County Clerk

Dec. 2—Republican Destry Richey has announced her bid for reelection as the Cass County Clerk in 2024.

Richey will seek the Republican nomination in the May primary, with the top vote getter moving on to November's general election.

Richey, who lives in Logansport with her husband David and has four children, took office as the county clerk in December 2020. Her duties include overseeing voter registration, elections, county court records, clerk office employees, court finances and budgeting, and working with other county offices throughout the Cass County government and the State of Indiana.

"I have loved serving the citizens of Logansport for the past few years and the relationships I have made," Richey said. "I so appreciate those people who volunteer and work as poll workers for our elections. It is a very underrated and sometimes thankless job, but each of my workers brings a smile to my face and I am thankful for each of them.

"I promise to continue to bring accuracy, enthusiasm, and dependability to my job and I will continue to bring those same values to the clerk's position if reelected."

In addition to those duties, Richey has hired several bilingual employees to help in the clerk's office. She is currently the Indiana Northern District Clerk's Association Secretary/Treasurer and next year she will be the President of the Indiana Northern District Clerk's Association. Richey has worked closely with the Secretary of State's office and other county clerks in making sure elections are safe, secure and accurate. She has also helped implement wage increases for poll workers for next year.

Richey has served as the Cass County Republican Women's President for the past four years, with her term ending the end of this year. She is also a Cass County Republican Precinct Chair and has also served as the Secretary for the Cass County Republicans.

"I have always felt it was important to serve and be an active part of the community," Richey said in a press release.

Richey and her husband attend Abundant Life Church of which they are active members.

Richey said she considers it an honor and a blessing to serve her family, her church, and her community.

"I would count myself blessed to be reelected to serve the citizens of Cass County again as their clerk," she said. "I am asking for Cass County voters to support me with their vote in the primary and general elections in 2024 and to give me the opportunity to serve again as their Cass County clerk.