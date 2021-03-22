Det. Justin Breton named 2020 Manchester Officer of the Year

Mar. 22—Detective Justin Breton has been named the Manchester Police Department's 2020 Officer of the Year.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg made the announcement Monday, saying Breton has been a "consummate professional" and proven to have a "genuine interest in the wellbeing of others" since joining the department in 2010.

"With every assignment, Detective Breton has demonstrated unwavering integrity, thoroughness, and always has a positive attitude," said Aldenberg in a statement. "For all these reasons, he is well deserving of this award."

Manchester police said in a news release that Det. Breton has taken on multiple roles with the department since 2010 including patrol officer, a juvenile detective, a detective with the Investigative Division, and a SWAT Negotiator.

Breton was also instrumental in the creation of the Manchester Police Critical Incident Stress Management Team, and has since become the director, police said.

Officials say he was the driving force behind forming the Manchester Association of Police Comfort Dogs, and is the primary handler of the Manchester police department's comfort dog, Patch.