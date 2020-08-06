Detail, Grammy-winning 'Drunk in Love' producer, arrested after multiple sexual assault allegations

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who's worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Lil Wayne, has been arrested in a sexual assault investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday night.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, is facing 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges. The producer was arrested Wednesday from the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau. EW has reached out to Fisher for comment.

The LASD Special Victims Bureau (SVB) is investigating multiple adult sexual assault allegations involving Fisher, with incidents believed to have occurred between 2010 and 2018. Detectives first submitted the case to the LA County District Attorney's Office for review in January, and on July 31, they were notified of the charges against Fisher. A felony arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6,290,000.

Fisher is known for producing tracks like Ray J's "Sexy Can I" in 2007, Lil Wayne's "How to Love" in 2011, Kelly Rowland and Wayne's 2012 collaboration "Ice," and Beyoncé's 2013 megahit "Drunk in Love."

The latter nabbed Fisher a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. He was credited as a writer and producer on the track, along with Boots and Beyoncé herself. That same year, he garnered two other Grammy nods: Album of the Year with Beyoncé and Best Rap Song with Wiz Khalifa's "We Dem Boyz," which he helped produce and write.

The artist has also worked with stars like Akon, the Pussycat Dolls, Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Christina Aguilera, and more.

Back in 2018, when Fisher was accused of raping two female artists, singer Jessie Reyez said the producer attempted to do the same to her "over 6 years ago." She also later wrote on Instagram that her song "Gatekeeper," which slams manipulators in the music industry, was written about Fisher.

"I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell," she tweeted.

In since-deleted replies to Reyez, both Bebe Rexha and Tinashe alleged that Fisher acted inappropriately toward them as well.

"#METOO No wonder why I connected with your song GateKeepers @jessiereyez He tired the same thing with me," Rexha wrote. "I was just 19. I ran out of the studio crying. Awful Human. AND KARMa is a bitch."

Tinashe responded that working with Fisher was "the only session I've been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable. Glad he's being exposed for the f—ing creep he is. Disgusting."

