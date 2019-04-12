Sometimes the names an automaker gives its cars are a feint. Take Subaru: Ascent. Forester. Outback. Names that suggest that their owners are adventurous and outdoorsy people who require a rugged and capable car to support their way-finding lifestyles. It's a compelling pitch, and it's working for Subaru, which posted its 82nd consecutive month of sales growth in September. But the names-and the image-have increasingly little to do with the cars themselves. Are Ascent owners ascending anything steeper than a driveway? Are Forester owners foresting?

It really doesn't matter. The new-for-2019 Subaru Forester checks all the boxes crossover shoppers care about, from its standard all-wheel drive to its roomy and versatile interior. Swipe through for a look at Subaru's right-sized, right-priced Forester: