Detailed Photos of the Redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer all but established the four-door mid-size-SUV segment when it replaced the Bronco II at the dawn of the 1990s. Derived from the Ranger pickup, the Explorer used rear-wheel-drive architecture-although most, of course, were equipped with four-wheel drive-through its first two generations. When the market eventually moved to embrace more carlike architecture, with unit-body construction and transverse-engine, front-drive-based powertrains, the Explorer followed suit with the third generation model that arrived for 2011.