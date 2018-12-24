Detailed Photos from Our Trip to Iceland with the 2019 Lamborghini Urus

It was quite possibly the first successful river crossing in a Lamborghini in decades. Not that others haven't tried. Plenty of curious things, we imagine, have happened in Lambo's road cars. And certainly someone forded a river in an LM002, back when the Rambo Lambo was fresh. But this was different. This Lamborghini, the Urus, isn't a devoted exotic. And it isn't a sworn off-roader. It's neither, and yet it's both. We went to Iceland to get familiar with the brand's second-ever SUV and to see if Lamborghini's carbuilding talents extend beyond its glittering wedges of decadent speed.

Besides the fact that Iceland has cornered the market on consonants, here's what you need to know about the island nation: It's relatively small-less than half the size of Wyoming. It's also not very tall. The highest peak is Hvannadalshnúkur, which stands at 6920 feet on the northwestern rim of the Öræfajökull volcano. By American geographical standards, these are blips. But spend much time in Iceland's backcountry and you immediately sense its intolerance for fools. Make a bad choice here and nature will make you regret it. Nothing is likely to eat you, though the occasional polar bear does find its way across the Atlantic on ice chunks from Greenland. Instead, you'll die of exposure, probably from freezing rain, Iceland's preferred form of precipitation in the fall and spring. But if you've ventured inland enough, into the highlands as we planned to do, there's snow. Lots and lots of vertigo-inducing whiteout snow.