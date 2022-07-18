Detailing the moments before a man threatened a mass shooting in Downtown Memphis

FOX13 is learning more about what happened in the moments police say could have led to a potential mass shooting in Downtown Memphis.

In a video taken from Drone13, you can see what appears to be a police officer cleaning up glass from a busted-out window on the 7th floor of the Chisca Apartments in Downtown Memphis.

A few minutes later, a curtain or a sheet is drawn, covering 28-year-old Elijah Hyman’s window.

He’s the man police accused of threatening a mass shooting after a recent breakup with his girlfriend.

“You really never know about some people or anyone, or what they are capable of,” Michael Moller, an acquaintance of the suspect, said. Moller lives in the building. He said he’s met Hyman in passing.

“Normal guy, nice guy, kept to himself. We all kind of see each other in the elevator in passing and stuff. So, just a nice guy,” he said.

Police documents say Hyman busted out his window in frustration and later called police for help.

The documents say police were told Hyman wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from a concert at FedExForum.

When they arrived at his apartment, police said they found several weapons in plain view, some of which had been modified.

Records say MPD also noticed the apartment had been set up with binoculars in the window, giving Hyman a direct sight to FedExForum and surrounding parking lots.

Moller let FOX13 go up to his apartment on the 8th floor to see a view similar to Hyman’s facing the arena.

You can see part of the building, but not the plaza.

We also went to the highest point of the FedExForum plaza, but could not see Hyman’s window from there.

Still, neighbors are thankful that police stopped what could have been a tragedy.

“I definitely know it can happen anywhere. I know it could happen here. But, it’s just so surprising you know; it was about to happen in Memphis,” Neal Jones, an acquaintance of the suspect, said.

