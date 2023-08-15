Details of 1,230 victims and witnesses released in Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach

Victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault have had their personal details revealed in a police data breach of over 1,000 people.

The details of witnesses to criminal offences were also included in the leak, police said.

Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies said they had identified the issue involving responses to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests for crime statistics between April 2021 and March 2022.

Included in the responses was raw data containing the personal information of 1,230 people.

Police said that while the data was believed to have been hidden from people outside the force who accessed the files, it should not have been included.

Range of offences

The data includes personal identifiable information on victims, witnesses, and suspects, as well as descriptions of offences.

It is related to a range of offences, including domestic incidents, sexual offences, assaults, thefts and hate crime.

“Strenuous efforts have been made to determine if the data released has been accessed by anyone outside of policing. At this stage we have found nothing to suggest that this is the case,” a police spokesman said.

Eamonn Bridger, T/Asst Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, who led the investigation on behalf of both forces, said: “We would like to apologise that this incident occurred, and we sincerely regret any concern that it may have caused the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I would like to reassure the public that procedures for handling FoI requests made to Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies are subject to continuous review to ensure that all data under the constabularies’ control is properly protected.”

Both forces have begun contacting the individuals impacted by the breach, and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is investigating.

Robust measures in place

Stephen Bonner, deputy commissioner at the ICO, said: “The potential impact of a breach like this reminds us that data protection is about people.

“It’s too soon to say what our investigation will find, but this breach – and all breaches – highlights just how important it is to have robust measures in place to protect personal information, especially when that data is so sensitive.

“We are currently investigating this breach and a separate breach reported to us in November 2022.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue to support organisations to get data protection right so that people can feel confident that their information is secure.”

It comes after another British police force admitted a data breach after the names and salaries of all its staff were accidentally published online.

Cumbria police said that on March 6 it found out information about pay and allowances had been uploaded on its website following a “human error”.

The force’s admission came after an “industrial scale breach of data” in Northern Ireland this week that saw some details of around 10,000 officers and staff published online for a number of hours.

