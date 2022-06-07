NEW DETAILS: 3 gunmen zip-tie pharmacists in 'brazen' Rite Aid robbery

Jun. 7—Three armed and masked men committed a "brazen" robbery Saturday evening at a Dayton drug store.

Dayton police were called around 5:50 p.m. following the robbery at Rite Aid, 1158 Wilmington Ave., at the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road.

"It was a pretty brazen robbery," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a Monday afternoon media briefing about the robbery. "Three males, Black males, armed with handguns went into the store, take over. and took pills from inside."

Two pharmacists had their hands zip-tied by the robbers. A K-9 unit tried to track the robbers but was not able to find them, according to dispatch reports.

A woman went into the store, walked around and came out just before the robbery. Police do not know whether she is connected to the robbers, but Johns said police want to question her to find out what she knows.

"For the folks inside that store, the employees and the customers, it had to be a very traumatizing experience," Johns said. "By all means we are pulling out all stops that we can to try to identify these robbers."