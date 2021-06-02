NEW DETAILS: 6 shot during celebration of life in Springfield; police searching for suspect

Daniel Susco and Kristen Spicker, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 2—Police are searching for at least one person who fired shots during a celebration of life in Springfield early Wednesday morning, injuring six.

At 1:48 a.m., Springfield police received a report of multiple gunshots in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to Springfield Police Division Lt. Randall Ballentine. While emergency crews were on the way he said they received more reports that multiple people had been shot.

It is not clear if there was one or multiple gunmen. Police are unable to release additional suspect information at this time, Lt. Williams said.

A group had gathered for a celebration of life for a person who passed away years ago when the gunfire broke out.

Six people were injured during the shooting.

The five people transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center are expected to be treated and released, Williams said. There was no update on the condition of the sixth victim, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

South Yellow Springs Street was blocked in the area of South Yellow Springs and West John streets, according to our crew on scene.

Our crew on the scene reported seeing bullet holes in the doors and windows of the building where the shooting happened.

The building is just north of a drive-through business on South Yellow Springs Street and near the intersection of John Street in the city's southwest side.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Springfield police at the scene and at the hospital. Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were also at the the shooting scene Wednesday morning.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

