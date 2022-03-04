Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online, experts say

Illustration shows figurines with computers and smartphones in front of Ukrainian flag
Raphael Satter
·1 min read

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A week after the notorious Russia-based extortionist gang Conti was humbled when reams of data on its internal chats were published online, a second group - Trickbot - appears to have been hit by a leak as well.

Detailed information purportedly about this second ransomware gang has appeared online, experts said late on Thursday, more evidence that groups with alleged Russian ties have been targeted for exposure in recent days.

Identifying details of purported gang members spread by a Twitter account calling itself "TrickbotLeaks" began percolating across the web on Thursday.

The account was suspended and Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the information, but experts said the details being published aligned with their understanding of the group.

"It overlaps – largely overlaps - with our research," said Vitali Kremez, the chief executive of Florida-based cybersecurity firm AdvIntel.

Kremez, who says he is in touch with a Ukrainian researcher alleged to be responsible for the earlier leak of Conti correspondence, said the drumbeat of disclosures appeared to have been in one way or another triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"All the gloves are off" in the Russian cybercriminal sphere, Kremez said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Woman shot in the back while driving in Texas, police say. ‘She can’t feel her legs’

    “We are very concerned about her possibly being paralyzed,” police said.

  • Loaded rifle, drugs found in Horry County student’s vehicle, district says

    A school administrator searched the student’s vehicle after a staff member saw him vaping, according to the district.

  • Toddler died from fentanyl overdose, and now grandparents face charges, TN cops say

    Police said the child had enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult.

  • Apple sets April 11 deadline for U.S. corporate staff to return to office - Bloomberg News

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Apple joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease. Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID concerns.

  • High court reverses decision allowing Muslims' FBI bias suit

    The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower court decision that had allowed a lawsuit by Muslim men claiming religious bias by the FBI to go forward. Instead, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that a federal appeals court had made an error when looking at the case.

  • Michigan Police Rescue Labradoodle From Icy Detroit River

    Michigan police and other officials came to the rescue of a labradoodle stranded on a piece of ice in the Detroit River on Monday, February 28.According to the Wyandotte Police Department, the dog jumped into the river after escaping from her owner, and managed to climb onto a drifting ice chunk.“Our team was able to move the ice close to the riverbank, and our fire department snagged the dog around its neck with a ‘catchpole,’” wrote the police department. “The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope.”This video shared by the police shows rescuers pulling the dog, named Lucy, to safety. Credit: Wyandotte Police Department’ via Storyful

  • Top 4 Cryptocurrencies To Consider Buying in March

    The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile, but 2022 has been the Wild West. Between fears of rising interest rates, high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, risk assets in general...

  • ICANN says it won't kick Russia off the internet

    On Monday, Ukraine petitioned ICANN to turn off Russia's internet over its invasion. On Thursday, ICANN politely refused.

  • Dragonfly Research Says Solana’s Speed Surpasses ETH & other Chains

    Research highlights that while Ethereum is the MS-DOS of smart contract operating systems, the current era of blockchains with Solana and other L-1s takes us into the Windows 95 era.

  • Is Bitcoin’s Counter-trend Rally Still on Track?

    The cryptocurrency will need to hold $41425 to allow for more upside, as a break below $40K from current levels can still provide fuel for a drop to $28100-31760 before a more meaningful rally kicks in.

  • Shake Shack Offering Bitcoin Rewards for Customers Using Block’s Cash App: Report

    The burger chain is testing customer demand for cryptocurrency options, especially among its younger clientele.

  • Microsoft halts all sales in Russia

    Microsoft is 'suspending' all sales in Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Google Tells Employees to Return to Offices Starting in April

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is asking employees in the San Francisco Bay Area to work in their offices three days a week starting in April, marking its first return to campuses since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing

  • China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

    Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday. In order to qualify for the reduction, merchants must meet classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On Wednesday, Ele.me, the food delivery service run by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, announced it would reduce its commission fees for merchants in areas affected by COVID-19.

  • How to spot phishing attempts

    Cyber criminals are getting savvier. Here’s how to tease out a legit email from a fake.

  • How to block hackers from stealing your passwords

    Keep your sign-in codes safe and never click on that “forgot password” button again.

  • Biden administration discussing sanctions on Russia’s internet access, congressman says

    A Democratic congressman is pushing for curtailing Russia's access to the internet, saying that in recent days he has discussed that action against Vladimir Putin's country with senior members of the Biden administration.

  • Apple Maps now shows Crimea as part of Ukraine

    Apple Maps once again shows that Crimea belongs to Ukraine, at least for people outside of Russia.

  • Ukraine says it is fighting first 'hybrid war'

    Alongside the conventional war in Ukraine, a cyber-conflict is also being fought, says the government.