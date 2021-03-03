Details on arrest of sheriff's son released

Mar. 3—Lewiston police released details Tuesday on the early Sunday morning arrest of Alex M. Filicetti, 24.

Filicetti, the son of Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti was charged shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday after he side-swiped a vehicle in the parking lot of the Upper Mountain Fire Co. hall on Moyer Road.

A Lewiston police officer reported that Filicetti drove up to him about midnight as the officer was parked at the fire hall. A distraught Filicetti told the officer he had left home after an argument over driving home from Ellicottville after drinking.

The officer told Filicetti to let things settle for the night and to spend the night at the fire hall. The officer told Filicetti not to drive under any circumstances and to stay at the fire hall. The officer was then called to assist another Lewiston officer with an arrest on Center Street.

About 1:15 a.m., a member of the fire company called police from her home and reported that while her vehicle was parked in the fire company lot, Filicetti tried to perform some sort of trick with his vehicle and put it in reverse, side-swiping her vehicle. The officer noted there were black scrape marks on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Officers then returned to the fire hall and administered field sobriety tests on Filicetti, who failed two of the three tests. Officers said Filicetti then registered a 0.15% blood alcohol content on a roadside PBT test and was charged with driving while intoxicated and a traffic infraction.

The sheriff said Monday his son, "made a mistake and he's going to have to pay the consequences."