Details of Boise, Meridian shootings emerge in criminal complaint against Idaho man

A criminal complaint submitted by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office provided new details on the June shootings in Boise and Meridian that involved seven officers and left a 39-year-old man injured.

Boise resident Jake Cottrell last month exchanged gunfire with multiple law enforcement agencies in Boise and Meridian. The complaint filed against Cottrell, who appeared in court Thursday, said he stole not one but two vehicles.

The complaint also partially identified two Idaho Department of Correction officers that were involved in the shooting. Up until now, no information was provided regarding the probation and parole officers.

Cottrell was charged with seven felonies: two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, grand theft, robbery, unlawful possession by a convicted felon, eluding a police officer, and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

Just before 1:30 p.m. June 9, Cottrell was allegedly involved in a shooting with two Department of Correction officers on West Shields Avenue, Boise Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks previously told reporters. Police alleged Cottrell was involved in another shooting with officers in Meridian, about 10 miles away, less than 30 minutes later.

Following the first shooting, authorities alleged Cottrell fled in a stolen car, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Idaho Statesman. Cottrell stole a black Camero sometime on the day of the shooting, which prompted the grand theft charge.

While officers were searching for the stolen vehicle, officers received a report of a carjacking in Eagle. The complaint said Cottrell “pointed a pistol” at a man and demanded a 2015 Dodge truck.

Criminal complaint partially identifies IDOC officers

Of the seven officers that were involved in the shooting, from three different agencies, only the Boise officers’ names were released: Cpl. Brek Orton, a 23-year veteran of Boise police; Sgt. Kirk Rush, whose been with the department for 17 years; and Officer Connor Burch, an officer for nearly four years.

In addition to Boise police, two officers from the Meridian Police Department and two Idaho Department of Correction officers were involved in the shooting, but their names were not released.

Meridian police previously said in a news release that the names of the officers wouldn’t be released until the Critical Incident Task Force Investigation is complete — which could take months.

The Department of Correction has not released any information about its two officers besides a June tweet that notified the public about the department’s involvement.

But the criminal complaint, obtained by the Statesman, partially identified two Department of Correction probation and parole officers by their last names: Moran and Wilkins.

It’s unclear why Department of Correction officers were involved in the shooting. According to Department of Correction and online court records, Cottrell pleaded guilty to domestic violence in the presence of a child in 2012. He is on probation until November 2022.

The department’s spokesperson Jeff Ray declined to provide the Statesman with additional information and said IDOC has “nothing to add until the investigation is complete.”

According to the complaint, Cottrell pointed or fired a handgun at both Moran and Wilkins, creating a “well-founded fear” among the officers that “violence was imminent.” The complaint added Cottrell “knew or had reason to know” of the officers’ official status.

Cottrell released from hospital, appears in court

During the incident, Cottrell was shot and officers performed life-saving measures, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea previously told reporters. Cottrell was taken to an unidentified hospital and was “undergoing medical treatment,” Basterrechea said. Department of Correction previously tweeted an “injured man” fled the scene.

Cottrell was placed into the custody of the Ada County Jail but remained hospitalized for almost a month. He was booked into the Ada County Jail late Wednesday, online jail records showed.

Authorities have previously declined to comment on Cottrell’s medical condition. The Statesman has contacted the Boise and Meridian police departments for comment.

During Thursday’s initial appearance, Cottrell’s bond was set for $750,000. But, he is also on a hold for a probation violation, which means he can’t bail out even if he paid his bond.