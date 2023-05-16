NEW DETAILS: Bond $100K for man arrested in Xenia SWAT standoff

May 15—A man arrested Friday evening following a SWAT standoff in Xenia is jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Eric Lee Kellner, 40, was arraigned Monday in Xenia Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault.

The Xenia Police Division in April obtained felonious assault and domestic violence warrants for his arrest, police and court records showed.

Officers and detectives around 12:35 p.m. Friday spotted Kellner's vehicle outside his home in the 80 block of Thornhill Street and knocked on the door, according to a statement released Monday.

"Since Mr. Kellner would not answer the door, the Greene County Regional SWAT team was asked to assist with the arrest due to the serious nature of the charges and concerns that Mr. Kellner may be armed," the statement read.

Kellner reportedly did not respond to any attempts to communicate with him to get him to come out of the house on Thornhill Avenue between Dean Street and Ormsby Drive, west of Spring Hill Park.

"SWAT eventually broke out a window and located Mr. Kellner inside the residence," police said.

The standoff ended sometime after 6 p.m. with Kellner taken into custody without incident and booked into the Greene County Jail on his outstanding warrants.

During his Monday arraignment hearing, a temporary protection order was filed and he was ordered to have no contact with alleged victims in the April 3 incident, municipal court records show.