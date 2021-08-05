NEW DETAILS: Boy killed in Dayton shooting; police investigating

Aug. 5—Dayton police are investigating the deadly shooting of a boy in a home on Randolph Street on Wednesday night.

The child has not been identified but was listed as an 11-year-old boy on a police incident report.

"Victim shot by another, resulting in death," the report read.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, or if it was accidental.

The call came in just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A woman who called 911 said she was across the street from where a boy said somebody was shot and was hollering for help.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said they were called to the scene of the shooting for a deceased person. Although initial reports indicated the victim was an 11-year-old boy, the coroner's office said it could not confirm the victim was a child.

The shooting happened on the second anniversary of the city's mass shooting in the historic Oregon District when an assailant gunned down nine people.

More information is expected to be released Thursday. We will continue to update this story as details are available.