New details: The Brunch Pub to open this week in Centerville

Jan. 22—The Brunch Pub at 101 W. Franklin St. in Centerville is opening its doors Thursday, Jan. 25, confirmed Lorenzo Bas, the operator of the restaurant.

Customers can expect farm-to-table comfort food with menus changing twice a year, Bas said.

"At The Brunch Pub, we take pride in our commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients from local farms," Bas wrote on the restaurant's website. "As a young chef, I've carefully crafted a menu that showcases the vibrant flavors of Ohio's agricultural abundance. From Prime angus NY Strip Steaks to savory omelettes bursting with locally grown vegetables, each dish is a celebration of the region's rich culinary heritage. The farm-to-table concept isn't just a trend for us; it's a way of life that allows us to support local farmers and deliver exceptional flavors to our guests."

Bas is really excited about their fresh seafood program offering fresh seafood Monday through Friday.

The restaurant features a modern, rustic, farmhouse vibe with dim, warm lighting. It's divided into three areas featuring the main dining room, bar and party room/lounge. The lounge has a fireplace with a couch. Bas said this will be the perfect spot for someone that wants cheesecake and a scotch at the end of the evening.

"Whether you're enjoying a leisurely brunch on a lazy Sunday morning or gathering with loved ones for a special occasion, The Brunch Pub is the place to be," Bas wrote.

The restaurant will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The brunch menu will be served until 3 p.m. followed by the pub menu.

More information and details are available at brunchpubs.com.