NEW DETAILS: Bus driver told kids to duck as woman opened fire on elementary school bus

Police say a woman has been arrested after she shot at an elementary school bus with children inside on Monday morning in Gwinnett County.

The bus was headed to Riverside Elementary School in Suwanee.

The children onboard were not injured, police said.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was on Highland Gate Circle, where investigators were collecting shell casings. There were skid marks in one lawn where the driver swerved up over the curb, into the grass and across a driveway to get around the woman shooting.

The mother of one of four elementary school students who was on the bus said that she heard around a dozen gunshots around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Her 5-year-old daughter said the driver yelled for the kids to duck down as she kept driving them to school, where she knew they would be safe. The driver sustained injuries to her hands from broken glass.

“Just to have the presence of mind, just to digest what’s going on at the time and two, to think of the kids and have the wherewithal to say the safest place around here is school, that’s fantastic,” the mom said.

Neighbors said the woman who fired the gun lives on the same street. Police have not released her name or said what prompted the shooting.

Melissa Laramie, Chief Communications Officer with Gwinnett County Public Schools spoke on the incident on behalf of the school system.

“We are so grateful the GCPS staff and children on the bus arrived safely to school,” Laramie said.