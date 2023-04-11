Details of Cameron shooting released; officers identified

Apr. 10—CAMERON — Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23, have been identified as the officers killed Saturday in a shootout near Cameron.

The shooter, identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, also died during the officer-involved critical incident. A warrant for Perry's arrest was issued March 30 in Barron County Court, as part of a divorce case, online court records show.

Breidenbach and Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Perry was taken to a hospital, where he later died. There is no threat to the community.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. According to the agency's press release, the incident began at 3:38 p.m. Saturday.

"The officers were conducting the traffic stop based on a warrant and to check welfare of the driver, Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50, following notification of concerning behavior," the DOJ press release states. "During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged."

The press release doesn't say how many bullets were fired, what type of gun was used, or where any of the deceased were struck.

Breidenbach known for 'compassion for the community'

Breidenbach started her law enforcement career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about nine months before she joined Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately four years. Breidenbach was also the handler for the police departments therapy dog, K9 Grizz. Breidenbach's father, Robert Breidenbach, was previously the Chetek police chief. He retired in 2005.

Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis wrote on Facebook that "our community is experiencing a time of great tragedy."

"As we continue to work through this, please respect the privacy of our law enforcement officers and their families," Ambrozaitis wrote. "We want to thank the community for their continued support and overwhelming acts of kindness. The support has been tremendous!"

Story continues

Ambrozatis added: "(Breidenbach's) compassion for the community and the children of the community of Chetek was remarkable."

Scheel 'cared so deeply for those he loved'

Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. He had been with Cameron Police Department for approximately one year.

Camryn Gosdeck, who described Scheel as her "soulmate" in a Facebook post, said he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

"Hunter Timothy Scheel meant so much to so many people and left anyone he encountered with a laugh and a smile," Gosdeck wrote on her Facebook page. "Hunter was a living blessing who cared so deeply for those he loved. Not only was he an officer for the Cameron Police Department, he also served for the Army National Guard and volunteered himself to serve in Afghanistan.

"He knew me more than I knew myself and always knew exactly how to cheer me up when I was upset or feeling down," Gosdeck wrote. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner. We had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another. Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me. My heart hurts for him, for his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Gov. Tony Evers offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangement have been made.

"What a horrible situation," Evers said Monday morning in Eau Claire. He added that there are too many guns in this country.

Perry, who had an address of 2671 6 3/16 Ave., New Auburn, was convicted of disorderly conduct in Barron County Court in October 2020; charges of battery and bail jumping were dismissed, according to online court records.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Cameron Fire Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.