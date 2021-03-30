NEW DETAILS: Chase that ended in deadly crash stemmed from felonious assault warrant

Mar. 30—A police chase that ended in a double fatal crash in Miami County Tuesday morning stemmed from a warrant for a suspect wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering, according to Troy police.

Around 8 a.m., police in the area of Stonyridge Avenue and Imperial Court were looking for the suspect, who also had a warrant in Greene County for a court order violation, when an officer saw a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect.

"The officer was aware that the suspect was in possession of a 9mm Glock pistol when stopped by Troy officers on March 7," read a release from Troy police.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled, eventually going south on state Route 202.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the car using stop sticks at the intersection of state Route 202 and Ross Road. However, the suspect continued on until they crashed into another car at U.S. 40.

The drivers of both cars, a man and a woman, are dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It is not clear which vehicle was involved in the chase.

A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and an infant in the second vehicle was transported to Dayton Children's Hospital.

"We had to extricate victims out of the cars," Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Andy Erhart said. "Once the extrications were complete the transports to the hospital took place."

Information about their injuries are not available at this time.

A utility pole was also hit, breaking a power line. AES Ohio crews, formerly known as Dayton Power & Light, are on the scene to fix the pole. Some customers may lose power as crews work.

A man who was waiting with his daughter for her school bus in the 9100 block of state Route 202 said it appeared the car was going 100 miles per hour.

"As soon as I said 'Wow, that car is flying' Boom. I looked up and I could see the light was red where it was coming through," said Jason Gregory.

Shortly after, he heard three loud booms and then saw Miami County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers pull up to the crash.

OHSP is investigating the crash. We will continue to update this story as details are released.