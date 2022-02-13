🌱 Details On Construction Worker Death + NY Harbor Tunnel

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Dashiell Allen, your host of the Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 28 Low: 19.

Here are the top three stories in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO today:

The construction site where a worker fell to his death in Brooklyn Heights last Friday had received 17 violations from the Department of Buildings for creating unsafe worker conditions–only three of them were dismissed. The construction company, KBENY LLC, has thus far paid $20,000 in fines over the project. A stop work order was even issued last April. (Brooklyn Paper) According to a new study nearly one in ten of New York State's bridges are 'structurally unsound.' Yes, that includes bridges along the BQE, as well as other major NYC thoroughfares like the Henry Hudson Parkway. (New York City Patch) Governor Kathy Hochul is looking into the possibility of building a freight train tunnel under the New York Harbor, connecting New Jersey with Brooklyn. One of the project's potential benefits: less trucks passing through city streets and highways. (Brooklyn Eagle)

Today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

Lonely Hearts happy hour at Empire Stores, DUMBO (4 p.m.)

Community Board 2 Parks & Recreation Committee Meeting , online via Zoom (6 p.m.)

Candlelight concert: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” and more, at St. Ann & Trinity Church (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Here's five Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO properties newly on the market for sale. (Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO Patch)

You can stop by to " see if the shoe fits. 👠👢👡 " at Bently's shoe store on Montague Street . (Instagram)

Adams Street Library is open again! The heat is back! (Brooklyn Library)

Here's one last local Valentine's Day shopping guide if you're still looking for inspiration for a last-minute gift. (Facebook)

Starting this week the city will be distributing COVID tests at public libraries. (Twitter)

Alrighty, you're all good for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Dashiell Allen

