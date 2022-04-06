NEW DETAILS: Court seeks arrests of 3 in Kettering post office check thefts

Apr. 6—DAYTON — Warrants have been issued for the arrests of three defendants facing charges involving stolen checks from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes last year in Kettering.

The warrants for Michael E. George, of Cincinnati, and Brittany L. Kinder and Daniel L. Yates, both of Newport, Ky., were filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, when the three were scheduled for court dates.

They are suspected of stealing and passing about 30 checks totaling around $100,000 last year, Kettering Det. Vince Mason said.

Craig A. Ross, of Dayton, also faces charges in connection with the mailbox thefts, but a warrant was not issued in his case, according to records.

George, 64, and Ross, 29, were indicted on forgery and theft charges, while Kinder, 30, and Yates, 26, were indicted on grand theft and forgery charges, court records show.

The warrants issued by Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley instructed law enforcement to arrest George, Kinder and Yates "in this or any other adjoining county" in which the defendants are found.

All of the indictments were issued March 8, according to court documents. The crimes occurred between June 2 and July 10, 2021, the indictments state.

Kettering police began investigating reports of check theft in July 2021 after checks totaling $24,000 were fraudulently altered and cashed in the region.

Those cases involved about 15 victims who dropped checks in outdoor mailboxes at the Forrer Boulevard and East Stroop Road post offices in Kettering, Mason said earlier.

The Kettering stolen checks ranged from $1,625 to $2,210, according to Mason. He said the suspects took the checks, changed the name of the payee and the amount of money the checks were written for, and were then able to cash the checks.